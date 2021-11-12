Asian Archery Championships 2021: Preview, When, Where to Watch, Live Streaming

The Asian Archery Championship is set to kick off tomorrow in Dhaka, Bangladesh. A total of 16 archers will be representing India in the 6 day event set to be held between 13th-19th November.

Tokyo Olympian Pravin Jadhav will make his way back to the team for the first time since the Olympics. He will be joined by Parth Salunkhe in the recurve men's category. Along with them, ace archer Komalika Bari will also be participating after her outing at the World Youth Championships earlier this year. The compound team will have experienced archer Abhishek Verma who will be joined by Aman Saini, Rishabh Yadav and Mohit.

Other countries which are participating are Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Syria, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Yemen and hosts Bangladesh.

Which events will Indians be taking part in?

There are four main events which will have 4 Indians participating in each.

Recurve Men

Pravin Jadhav, Parth Salunkhe, Sukhchain Singh and Kapil Recurve Women Komalika Bari, Ankita Bhakat, Ridhi Phor and Madhu Vedwan Compound Men Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini, Mohit and Abhishek Verma, Compound Women Muskan Kirar, Jyothi Vennam, Priya Gurjar and Parneet Kaur.





Where to watch?

The tournament is expected to be streamed live on Youtube. It will not be available on any Indian streaming service or sports channel. You can also follow all the action on the Asian Archery Championships website- https://info.ianseo.net/?tourid=525











