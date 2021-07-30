Who is An San? Deepika Kumari's opponent in archery quarterfinals

Apart from the South Korean dominance at this year's archery events at the Olympics, there have also been a few individuals who have shone. One such youngster is An San, a 20-year old South Korean archer who came 1st in the individual round. She will be facing Deepika Kumari in the quarter finals of the women's individual round. It seems likely that whoever wins this will progress thorugh to the finals given that major competition will be eliminated.



An San wins women's qualifying with 680 points, setting an individual @Olympics record and breaking the team record with the Korean women's squad, too!#ArcheryatTokyo pic.twitter.com/X6uTdALGJq — World Archery (@worldarchery) July 23, 2021

An San also broke the record for the most points in the qualifying round by shooting 680 out of 720 in her first ever Olympic games. It takes a lot to do that at such a young age and An San is no stranger to impressive feats at a young age. She took up archery in primary school and initially used to take part with boys as there was no girls team. She progressed through the ranks and finished in third place at the Korean archery selections this year to make her Olympic debut.



An San has previously beated Deepika Kumari at the Tokyo Test event held in 2019. She has already won 2 Gold medals at the Olympics this year and her other previous accolades were at the 2019 World Cup in Berlin. Watch out for this event as it will be a cracker of a match with two of the world's top archers vying for their main chance at a podium finish.





