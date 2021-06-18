A look at the all-time medal standings in archery at the Olympics

Archery made its debut in the Summer Olympics in the earliest editions. Archery made its debut in the 1900 Olympics and has been contested in 16 editions since then so far. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be the 17th Olympiad to feature Archery. A total of 84 nations have participated in various Archery events in the Olympics, with France appearing for a record 31 times.



The 1900 Summer Olympics in Paris, France featured four events of Archery which was extended to six events in 1904 as team and women's archery was also introduced. The 1912 Olympics did not feature Archery events before reappearing yet again in the 1920 games. Archery was omitted for 52 years in the Olympics and appeared only in the 1972 edition.



The initial years in the Olympics from 1900 to 1920 only featured three teams at most in Archery events and the home side always managed to come on top.



Belgium managed to win 11 gold medals, followed by 6 silver medals and 3 bronze medals with a total of 20 medals in Archery in four editions of the Olympics. The United States of America (USA) won 18 medals with 6 medals each of Gold, Silver, and Bronze. France were ranked third across the four editions of the Olympics in Archery with 5 gold medals, 10 silver medals, and 6 bronze medals amounting to a total count of 6 medals.



Many nations started competing in the modern and standardised form of Archery when it resumed in the Olympics from the 1972 edition. One specific feature of the history of Archery post-1972 was the rise of South Korea as an Archery powerhouse in World Championships and Olympics. They have amassed 23 Gold Medals, 9 Silver Medals and 7 Bronze Medals with amounts to an exemplary total of 39 medals, 5 ahead of the second-placed United States' count of 34 medals. South Korea's rise to supremacy in Archery was led by the likes of Kim Woo-Jin, Park Kyung-mo, Park Sung-Hyun, Yun Mi-jun, and Lee Chang-Hwan.





South Korea Mens Team Archery. (Rio 2016)

The table toppers, Belgium in 1920 have managed to add just one medal after 1972 and are with 21 medals.



All-time medal standings in Archery at Olympics at a Glance

South Korea (Gold - 23, Silver - 9, Bronze - 7, Total - 39)

United States of America (Gold - 14, Silver - 11, Bronze - 9, Total - 34) Belgium (Gold - 11, Silver - 7, Bronze - 3, Total - 21) France (Gold - 6, Silver - 11, Bronze - 7, Total - 24) Great Britain (Gold - 2, Silver - 2, Bronze - 5, Total - 9) Italy (Gold - 2, Silver - 2, Bronze - 3, Total - 7) China (Gold - 1, Silver - 6, Bronze - 2, Total - 9) Soviet Union (Gold - 1, Silver - 3, Bronze - 3, Total - 7) Finland (Gold -1, Silver - 1, Bronze - 2, Total - 4) Ukraine (Gold - 1 Silver - 1, Bronze - 2, Total - 4





Australia, Netherlands, Spain are the other three nations with at least a single gold medal followed by Japan, Germany, Sweden, Chinese Taipei, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Indonesia and USSR (without the Baltics) with at least one medal in the Archery Events in the Olympics.





