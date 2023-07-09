Archery
Aditi Swami becomes U18 world champion
India's Aditi Swami is the new U18 world champion in compound archery.
Archer Aditi Gopichand Swami secured the biggest win of her career yet on Saturday by being crowned Under-18 women's World champion in Limerick, Ireland.
The 16-year-old outclassed Leann Drake of the United States to become just the fourth Indian - after Palton Hansda (2006), Deepika Kumari (2009, 2011) and Komalika Bari (2019, 2021) - to win an individual medal at the World Archery Youth Championships.
Aditi is the first Indian female compound archer to win a medal in the history of the World Youth Championships.
This was also Aditi's second overall medal at the event. The U-18 compound archer trio of Aishwarya Sharma, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Ekta Rani won gold in the team event earlier.
Aditi broke the Under-18 compound women qualifying record at last month's World Cup. Making her senior debut at the World Cup, Aditi had won a team bronze in Medellin, Colombia last month. Aditi has also won an individual silver medal at the Asia Cup Leg 3 in Sharjah last year.
She carried her dominant run of form into Saturday's final to defeat Leann 142-136. Dominating the contest from the first end, Aditi took a five-point lead at the halfway mark.