With 3 World Cup gold medals in a month, Jyothi Vennam eyes bigger things

Jyothi Surekha Vennam was out of top-flight archery for almost 9 months before she competed at the 2023 Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya last month.



The comeback to the highest level has been nothing short of remarkable for the 26-year-old with three gold medals and a world record-equalling qualification score – all within a month.

While she was not completely away from the sport during this duration, competing in various national tournaments and trials; Jyothi Surekha Vennam used this period to work on her mental strength.

“9 months off is a long time in any sport. I spent a lot of my time on my mental strength – how to keep calm under pressure, how to shut off the noise and concentrate when in the range, how to stay positive” Jyothi told The Bridge in a conversation.

Though it was a long lay-off, the Andhra Pradesh star did not quite manage to enjoy the break.

“I was away from archery for some time, but it really was not an enjoyable break. I changed my job during that period and that took up most of my time,” she grinned.

Whatever the case, the break seems to have worked wonders for Jyothi. She finally managed to pocket an individual World Cup gold in Antalya – something which has eluded her for a long time.

“I do not think the wait (for individual gold) was that long,” she laughed.

“I obviously would have liked to win it earlier when I won the silver in Paris last year, but I always kept telling myself my time would come,” she added further.

Jyothi was also full of praise for her new mixed-team partner Ojas Deotale. The duo have won gold medals in both World Cup Stage 1 and Stage 2 this year.

“Ojas is very talented and knows how to handle pressure. He has a very clear mind and knows what he wants,” the veteran added.

With the Asian Games around the corner, 2023 is a big year for Jyothi. But, she believes in not thinking that far.

“Of course, Asian Games gold is the aim but it is still far. Before that, I will have the World Cup Stage 3, 4, and the World Cup Finals as well. So there are things lined up, but I like to take one tournament at a time,” Jyothi concluded.