3 Indian compound archers reach individual semifinals of the Asian Archery Championships

A total of three Indian compound archers - Abhishek Verma, Mohit, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, have made their way into the semifinals of the individual round of the Asian Archery Championships 2021. On the other hand, all of the eight recurve archers in contention exited the competition tamely.

Having finished fourth in the qualification round, the experienced Abhishek Verma once again stood up when it mattered as he brushed past Vietnam's Trinh Van Duc rather easily with 149-139 in the Round of 32. The 32-year-old then brought curtains down on fellow countrymen Aman Saini's run in the quarterfinal before edging past Iran's Mohammadsaleh 149-147 to set up a semifinal clash with countrymate Mohit.

The young Mohit, on the other hand, defeated Iran's Amir 148-144 to enter the final four. He had earlier defeated the first seed from South Korea Choi Yonghee in a shoot-off in the pre-quarterfinals. Both the archers were tied at 148-148 before the Indian hit a 10 to knock out the title favourite.

In the women's section, the ever-consistent Jyothi Surkeha Vennam entered the semifinal of women's individual compound with a close 148-146 victory over teammate Parneet Kaur in the quarters. The 25-year-old earlier defeated Le Phuong Thao in the pre-quarters after having earned a bye in the Round of 32.

While the country's compound archers had a field day, all the recurve archers including the 2020 Tokyo Olympian Pravin Jadhav failed to make it to the final four of individual events.

Other Results

Recurve

Kapil lost 5-6 to Kazakhstan's Mussayev Sanzhar (Round of 16)

Sukhchain Singh lost 2-6 to Pravin Jadhav (Round of 16)

Ankita Bhakat lost 4-6 to Bangladesh's Siddique Diya (Round of 16)

Pravin Jadhav lost 4-6 to South Korea's Han Woo Tack (Quarters)

Parth Salunke lost 4-6 to South Korea's Kim Pil Joong (Quarters)

Komalika Bari lost 4-6 South Korea's Ryoo Su Jung (Quarters)

Madhu Vedwan lost 0-6 to South Korea's Lim Haejin (Quarters)

Ridhi Por lost 0-6 to South Korea's Oh Yejin (Quarters)

Compound

Aman Saini lost 143-150 to Abhishek Verma (Round of 16)

Muskan Kiran lost 148-149 to South Korea's So Chaewon (Round of 16)

Rishabh Yadav lost on shoot off to Kazakhstan's Khristich Sergey (Quarters)

Parneet Kaur lost 146-148 to Jyothi Surekha (Quarters)

Priya Gurjar lost 144-145 to South Korea's Oh Yoohyun (Quarters)