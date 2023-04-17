2023 Archery World Cup Stage 1: Preview, Indian Squad, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live stream

The 2023 Archery World Cup Stage 1 is all set to kick off in Antalya, Turkey from Tuesday. A 24-member Indian team will compete in the tournament.









Here is all you need to know about the 2023 Archery World Cup Stage 1

List of events at the 2023 Archery World cup Stage 1

1. Individual Recurve Men

2. Individual Recurve Women

3. Recure men's Team

4. Recure Woman Teams

5. Recure mixed Team

6. Individual Compound Men

7. Individual Compound Women

8. Compound Woman Team

9. Compound Mixed Team

10. Compound Men Team

Indian Squad

Compound

Men: Ojas Pravin Deotale, Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar, Rishabh Yadav, and Rajat Chauhan

Women: Avneet Kaur, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Sakshi Chaudhary, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam

Recurve

Men: Neeraj Chauhan, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das, and Tarundeep Rai

Women: Aditi Jaiswal, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur, and Ankita Bhakat

Schedule

The 2023 Archery World Cup will take place from 18th April to 23rd April 2023.

Where to watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action from the 2023 Archery World Cup Stage 1 on the YouTube channel of World Archery. The final two days of the tournament is also expected to be LIVE on Sony Sports network.



