Making the gap smaller: The Bridge reached 1.3 Billion people in 2022!
A look into how 2022 went for The Bridge and what we achieved, together.
2022 was a pathbreaking year for Indian sport, one that witnessed many historic feats for Indian athletes in the world stage. From the first-ever Thomas cup triumph, to a successful campaign at the Commonwealth Games, we saw few of our best sporting moments.
We at The Bridge, saw many firsts too. A reach of more than a billion across platforms, first on-ground coverage of a multi-sport event post covid, first fan-funded story project. Re-launch of The Bridge Hindi, a successful Commonwealth Games coverage and partnerships that made Indian sports larger than life.
Here's a look into how 2022 went for us and what we achieved together.
