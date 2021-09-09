Mental Health Break - We will come back recharged

Our CEO & Co-Founder Arshi Yasin shared the following message with our audience earlier this week.



Hi all,

Thanks for the unilateral support and tremendous love you showered at us during the Olympics and Paralympics. Every feedback and appreciation only motivated us to do our best and keep going. Now, the Tokyo chapter is done and we are grateful to all of you for trusting us to deliver. So, it is time for the entire team at The Bridge to take a step back, rest, recharge ourselves and come back stronger.

It is an unspoken adage that news media houses never stop. However, we are in an unprecedented territory since last March which highlighted the importance of mental health more than ever. Therefore, I believe it is important and necessary for an organisation-wide complete break for 3 full days starting this Friday.

As much as work is important, it is more important for the team that brings you the best coverage of Indian Sports to switch off totally and rejuvenate. Until last year, none of us would have thought sports could stop either. However, the pandemic begged to differ. So, we are trying to learn from it and break away from the mould.

See you all on Monday,

Arshi



