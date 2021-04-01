Karnataka Women's League fetches over 3 lakh views across 50+ countries

The 2021 Karnataka Women's Super Division came to a thrilling end with Kickstart FC defending their crown successfully. Last year's champions won the final game of the season 1-0 against Bengaluru United FC and thereby secured qualification to the Indian Women's League (IWL) set to take place in Odisha next month.



As the tournament drew to a close, the Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) President N.A. Haris said, "While we had full confidence in the capabilities of our team of officials at KSFA, the sponsorship by VNH Naidu Hall and the live broadcast by The Bridge certainly made this the best women's state league in the country."





KSFA Secretary M Satyanarayan spoke on the successful completion of the tournament and said, "KSFA's record as the number one state in women's football was cemented by this year's Intimacy KWL 3. With fans tuning in live from all over, most outstation players hailed the event as one of the best."



The tightly-contested league also entered history books in the process. This was the first time an entire Women's Super Division was broadcast LIVE. Over 3 lakh people across 50+ countries watched the League LIVE on the YouTube and Facebook channels of The Bridge, India's leading sports media house bringing lesser-known stories into the spotlight.

Mr. Shekar Rajan - Chairman of Kickstart FC said, "The Bridge has been a great platform for women's football getting visibility and getting highlighted across the globe. A lot of parents have been sitting at home and watching. This has been a fantastic thing. This is true women empowerment in terms of giving visibility. So, that's a big step taken by The Bridge which we really appreciate."



Speaking on the team's chances of winning the Indian Women's League (IWL) he added, "The team has been performing very well for us and we hope to win the IWL this time. We are putting together a very competitive team. So the rest, as they say, is left to a little bit of luck." Ms. Arshi Yasin - Co-Founder of The Bridge added, "Staying true to our core values at The Bridge, we took up this project with the view of bridging the gap in women's football in our country. We hope that The Bridge can continue this fruitful collaboration with the KSFA for a long time. Furthermore, we wish all the players participating in the IWL the best of luck."



