WATCH: 'Focus India Focus' - Fans in Guwahati unfurl tifo urging AIFF to concentrate on grassroots

Football fans urged Indian football officials at the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to focus on grassroots development after a flurry of disappointing results in the past few months.

They entered the Indira Gandhi Stadium with a big tifo showcasing their clear message - "Focus India Focus" - at the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round home match against Afghanistan in Guwahati.

India played out a goalless draw in its last encounter against Afghanistan after the Blue Tigers failed to make use of a slew of chances that disappointed the fans.

India faces Afghanistan in a must-win encounter against the same opponent. India needs a full three-point to advance to the third round of the qualifiers.

India is currently placed at the second spot in Group A with four points from three matches, followed by Kuwait, who is on three points from as many games.

The equation was quite clear for both teams. A win would do either team a world of good. For India, it would mean provisionally taking the second spot in Group A, three points ahead of Kuwait, who had lost 0-3 against Qatar before India's away game against Afghanistan.