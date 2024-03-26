Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

WATCH: 'Focus India Focus' - Fans in Guwahati unfurl tifo urging AIFF to concentrate on grassroots

The fans, displaying a large tifo, urged the Indian football officials to focus on grassroots development during the World Cup qualifier against Afghanistan.

WATCH: Focus India Focus - Fans in Guwahati unfurl tifo urging AIFF to concentrate on grassroots
X

Indian football fans display the 'Focus India Focus' tifo in Guwahati on March 26, 2024. 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 26 March 2024 2:42 PM GMT

Football fans urged Indian football officials at the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to focus on grassroots development after a flurry of disappointing results in the past few months.

They entered the Indira Gandhi Stadium with a big tifo showcasing their clear message - "Focus India Focus" - at the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round home match against Afghanistan in Guwahati.

India played out a goalless draw in its last encounter against Afghanistan after the Blue Tigers failed to make use of a slew of chances that disappointed the fans.

India faces Afghanistan in a must-win encounter against the same opponent. India needs a full three-point to advance to the third round of the qualifiers.

WATCH:

India is currently placed at the second spot in Group A with four points from three matches, followed by Kuwait, who is on three points from as many games.

The equation was quite clear for both teams. A win would do either team a world of good. For India, it would mean provisionally taking the second spot in Group A, three points ahead of Kuwait, who had lost 0-3 against Qatar before India's away game against Afghanistan.

Football
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X