Football
WATCH: 'Focus India Focus' - Fans in Guwahati unfurl tifo urging AIFF to concentrate on grassroots
The fans, displaying a large tifo, urged the Indian football officials to focus on grassroots development during the World Cup qualifier against Afghanistan.
Football fans urged Indian football officials at the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to focus on grassroots development after a flurry of disappointing results in the past few months.
They entered the Indira Gandhi Stadium with a big tifo showcasing their clear message - "Focus India Focus" - at the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round home match against Afghanistan in Guwahati.
India played out a goalless draw in its last encounter against Afghanistan after the Blue Tigers failed to make use of a slew of chances that disappointed the fans.
India faces Afghanistan in a must-win encounter against the same opponent. India needs a full three-point to advance to the third round of the qualifiers.
WATCH:
India is currently placed at the second spot in Group A with four points from three matches, followed by Kuwait, who is on three points from as many games.
The equation was quite clear for both teams. A win would do either team a world of good. For India, it would mean provisionally taking the second spot in Group A, three points ahead of Kuwait, who had lost 0-3 against Qatar before India's away game against Afghanistan.