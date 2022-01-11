Football
Women's Asian Cup 2022: Preview, Groups, Indian squad and Where to watch
Here is all you need to know about one of the mega-events of women's football.
The 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup is set to begin on January 20, in India. For the first time, India will be hosting such a mega women's football event in the country. A total of 12 teams from the continent will be competing in the Asian Cup.
The championship will also act as the final stage of qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Teams participating in the Asian Cup
The 12 teams competing in the championship are – India, Japan, Australia, China PR, Chinese Taipei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar, South Korea, Philippines, Iran and Thailand.
Japan is the defending champion of the Women's Asian Cup, having won the tournament in 2018.
Groups
The teams are divided into a group of three, for group stages.
Group A: India, China PR, Chinese Taipei, Iran
Group B: Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia
Group C: Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Myanmar
Venue for the matches
India will be hosting the entire championship played across three venues in Mumbai and Pune. Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai, D Y Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.
Schedule of the tournament
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
20 Jan 22
|
China v Chinese Taipei
|
Mumbai Football Arena
|
21 Jan 22
|
India v Iran
|
D Y Patil Sports Stadium
|
21 Jan 22
|
Japan v Myanmar
|
Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex
|
21 Jan 22
|
Australia v Indonesia
|
Mumbai Football Arena
|
21 Jan 22
|
Thailand v Philippines
|
D Y Patil Sports Stadium
|
22 Jan 22
|
South Korea v Vietnam
|
Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex
|
23 Jan 22
|
Iran v China
|
Mumbai Football Arena
|
24 Jan 22
|
Chinese Taipei v India
|
D Y Patil Sports Stadium
|
24 Jan 22
|
Myanmar v South Korea
|
Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex
|
24 Jan 22
|
Philippines v Australia
|
Mumbai Football Arena
|
24 Jan 22
|
Indonesia v Thailand
|
D Y Patil Sports Stadium
|
25 Jan 22
|
Vietnam v Japan
|
Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex
|
27 Jan 22
|
Chinese Taipei v Iran
|
D Y Patil Sports Stadium
|
27 Jan 22
|
Vietnam v Myanmar
|
D Y Patil Sports Stadium
Indian women's squad for the Asian Cup
|
Jersey Number
|
Name
|
Position
|
1
|
Aditi Chauhan
|
GK
|
2
|
Maibam Linthoingambi Devi
|
GK
|
3
|
Sowmiya Narayanasamy
|
GK
|
4
|
Dalima Chhibber
|
DF
|
5
|
Ngangbam Sweety Devi
|
DF
|
6
|
Ritu Rani
|
DF
|
7
|
Loitongbam Ashalata Devi
|
DF
|
8
|
Manisa Panna
|
DF
|
9
|
Hemam Shilky Devi
|
DF
|
10
|
Sanju
|
DF
|
11
|
Yumnam Kamala Devi
|
MF
|
12
|
Anju Tamang
|
MF
|
13
|
Karthika Angamuthu
|
MF
|
14
|
Nongmeithem Ratanbala Devi
|
MF
|
15
|
Naorem Priyangka Devi
|
MF
|
16
|
Indumathi Kathiresan
|
MF
|
17
|
Grace Dangmei
|
FW
|
18
|
Manisha
|
FW
|
19
|
Pyrai Xaxa
|
FW
|
20
|
Renu
|
FW
|
21
|
Sumati Kumari
|
FW
|
22
|
Sandhiya Ranganathan
|
FW
|
23
|
Mariyammal Balamurugan
|
FW
Where to watch the games
Eurosport India, Discovery Network's premium sports brand had announced the acquisition to broadcast rights for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup. Hence, all the matches can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.
The AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 campaign will kick off on 20th January with China locking horns with Chinese Taipei. Hosts India will play their opening game against Iran on the same day as they aim to gather home points to seal the top spot on an opening day.