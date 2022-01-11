Log In
Football

Women's Asian Cup 2022: Preview, Groups, Indian squad and Where to watch

The Indian womens football team training for the Asian Cup (Source: Olympics)
The Indian women's football team training for the Asian Cup (Source: Olympics)

By

Soumya Bontra

Updated: 2022-01-11T16:07:46+05:30

The 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup is set to begin on January 20, in India. For the first time, India will be hosting such a mega women's football event in the country. A total of 12 teams from the continent will be competing in the Asian Cup.

The championship will also act as the final stage of qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Here is all you need to know about one of the mega-events of women's football.

Teams participating in the Asian Cup

The 12 teams competing in the championship are ­­– India, Japan, Australia, China PR, Chinese Taipei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar, South Korea, Philippines, Iran and Thailand.

Japan is the defending champion of the Women's Asian Cup, having won the tournament in 2018.

Groups

The teams are divided into a group of three, for group stages.

Group A: India, China PR, Chinese Taipei, Iran

Group B: Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia

Group C: Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Myanmar

Venue for the matches

India will be hosting the entire championship played across three venues in Mumbai and Pune. Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai, D Y Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Schedule of the tournament

Date

Match

Venue

20 Jan 22

China v Chinese Taipei

Mumbai Football Arena

21 Jan 22

India v Iran

D Y Patil Sports Stadium

21 Jan 22

Japan v Myanmar

Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex

21 Jan 22

Australia v Indonesia

Mumbai Football Arena

21 Jan 22

Thailand v Philippines

D Y Patil Sports Stadium

22 Jan 22

South Korea v Vietnam

Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex

23 Jan 22

Iran v China

Mumbai Football Arena

24 Jan 22

Chinese Taipei v India

D Y Patil Sports Stadium

24 Jan 22

Myanmar v South Korea

Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex

24 Jan 22

Philippines v Australia

Mumbai Football Arena

24 Jan 22

Indonesia v Thailand

D Y Patil Sports Stadium

25 Jan 22

Vietnam v Japan

Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex

27 Jan 22

Chinese Taipei v Iran

D Y Patil Sports Stadium

27 Jan 22

Vietnam v Myanmar

D Y Patil Sports Stadium

Indian women's squad for the Asian Cup

Jersey Number

Name

Position

1

Aditi Chauhan

GK

2

Maibam Linthoingambi Devi

GK

3

Sowmiya Narayanasamy

GK

4

Dalima Chhibber

DF

5

Ngangbam Sweety Devi

DF

6

Ritu Rani

DF

7

Loitongbam Ashalata Devi

DF

8

Manisa Panna

DF

9

Hemam Shilky Devi

DF

10

Sanju

DF

11

Yumnam Kamala Devi

MF

12

Anju Tamang

MF

13

Karthika Angamuthu

MF

14

Nongmeithem Ratanbala Devi

MF

15

Naorem Priyangka Devi

MF

16

Indumathi Kathiresan

MF

17

Grace Dangmei

FW

18

Manisha

FW

19

Pyrai Xaxa

FW

20

Renu

FW

21

Sumati Kumari

FW

22

Sandhiya Ranganathan

FW

23

Mariyammal Balamurugan

FW


Where to watch the games

Eurosport India, Discovery Network's premium sports brand had announced the acquisition to broadcast rights for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup. Hence, all the matches can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

The AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 campaign will kick off on 20th January with China locking horns with Chinese Taipei. Hosts India will play their opening game against Iran on the same day as they aim to gather home points to seal the top spot on an opening day.

Indian Football AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Football Women's Football 
