Women's Asian Cup 2022: Preview, Groups, Indian squad and Where to watch

The 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup is set to begin on January 20, in India. For the first time, India will be hosting such a mega women's football event in the country. A total of 12 teams from the continent will be competing in the Asian Cup.



The championship will also act as the final stage of qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Here is all you need to know about one of the mega-events of women's football. Teams participating in the Asian Cup The 12 teams competing in the championship are ­­– India, Japan, Australia, China PR, Chinese Taipei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar, South Korea, Philippines, Iran and Thailand. Japan is the defending champion of the Women's Asian Cup, having won the tournament in 2018.

Groups



The teams are divided into a group of three, for group stages. Group A: India, China PR, Chinese Taipei, Iran Group B: Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia Group C: Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Myanmar Venue for the matches India will be hosting the entire championship played across three venues in Mumbai and Pune. Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai, D Y Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Schedule of the tournament Date Match Venue 20 Jan 22 China v Chinese Taipei Mumbai Football Arena 21 Jan 22 India v Iran D Y Patil Sports Stadium 21 Jan 22 Japan v Myanmar Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex 21 Jan 22 Australia v Indonesia Mumbai Football Arena 21 Jan 22 Thailand v Philippines D Y Patil Sports Stadium 22 Jan 22 South Korea v Vietnam Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex 23 Jan 22 Iran v China Mumbai Football Arena 24 Jan 22 Chinese Taipei v India D Y Patil Sports Stadium 24 Jan 22 Myanmar v South Korea Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex 24 Jan 22 Philippines v Australia Mumbai Football Arena 24 Jan 22 Indonesia v Thailand D Y Patil Sports Stadium 25 Jan 22 Vietnam v Japan Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex 27 Jan 22 Chinese Taipei v Iran D Y Patil Sports Stadium 27 Jan 22 Vietnam v Myanmar D Y Patil Sports Stadium Indian women's squad for the Asian Cup

Jersey Number Name Position 1 Aditi Chauhan GK 2 Maibam Linthoingambi Devi GK 3 Sowmiya Narayanasamy GK 4 Dalima Chhibber DF 5 Ngangbam Sweety Devi DF 6 Ritu Rani DF 7 Loitongbam Ashalata Devi DF 8 Manisa Panna DF 9 Hemam Shilky Devi DF 10 Sanju DF 11 Yumnam Kamala Devi MF 12 Anju Tamang MF 13 Karthika Angamuthu MF 14 Nongmeithem Ratanbala Devi MF 15 Naorem Priyangka Devi MF 16 Indumathi Kathiresan MF 17 Grace Dangmei FW 18 Manisha FW 19 Pyrai Xaxa FW 20 Renu FW 21 Sumati Kumari FW 22 Sandhiya Ranganathan FW 23 Mariyammal Balamurugan FW