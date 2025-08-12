World Games 2025: Namrata Batra settles for Wushu silver

Indian wushu player Namrata Batra’s performance at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China has earned a place in history.

Namrata won the country’s first-ever World Games silver medal in the sport of Wushu on Tuesday.

She lost 0-2 to home favourite China’s Mengyue Chen in Women’s Sanda 52kg final to settle for a silver.

Speaking to exclusively to The Bridge from Chengdu, Namrata said: "There’s satisfaction that I brought a medal to Wushu for the first time, but there’s also disappointment that the gold slipped from my hands."

"I need to work harder to reach the top of the podium. I need a lot of training. In the final, I was a little bit close, especially in the second round. If I work harder, I will be able to beat her," a determined Namrata said.

She plans to put in her best in training for next year's Asian Games.

A NEW BENCHMARK SET AT #WorldGames2025 🇮🇳🙌🎉



Namrata Batra wins the SILVER🥈 medal in #Wushu Sanda 52 Kg category, after going down 0-2 against China's Chen Mengyue in the final. pic.twitter.com/iOBnlomiuV — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 12, 2025

In the semifinal, the 24-year-old defeated Philippines’ Krizan Faith Collado 2-0 to ensure she takes home at least a silver. Thi Phuong Nga of Vietnam won the bronze medal in the event.

Namrata's podium finish marked a second medal for India at the 2025 World Games. Earlier, Rishabh Yadav had become India’s first medal at the games, securing bronze in the men’s compound archery event.