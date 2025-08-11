World Games 2025: Namrata Batra storms into final; assures India of first ever Wushu medal

India’s Namrata Batra created history by reaching the women's sanda 52kg final at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China on Monday.

Namrata beat Philippines’ Krizan Faith Collado 2-0 to assure India of its first-ever World Games medal in the sport of Wushu.

With this win, Namrata will take home at least a silver, and will now fight for gold on Tuesday.





She will be up against Mengyue Chen of People’s Republic of China in the final.

Earlier, Rishabh Yadav had become India’s first individual medal at the games, securing bronze in the men’s compound archery event.

Namrata Batra struck bronze at last month's Moscow Star International Wushu Championship in the run up to the games.