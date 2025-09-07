Wushu World C'ships: Aparna, Kareena, Shivani clinch silver medals

India has an outstanding performance from the Sanda category at the 2025 World Wushu Championships, winning four medals in Brasilia, Brazil, on Saturday.

For the first time, India had three female sanda athletes—Aparna (52 kg), Kareena Kaushik (60 kg), and Shivani (75 kg)—reach the finals, but none managed to secure the gold medal.

Aparna lost her gold medal bout to Ngo Thi Phuong Nga of Vietnam, while Kareena bowed down to Asian Games Champion Xiaowei Wu of China in straight games.

In the final gold medal match of the day, Shivani had no chance against Iran's Sharbano Mansouriyan Shemiromi, who dominated the whole bout and didn't allow Shivani to land even a single kick.

Bronze for Sagar Dahiya

In the men's sanda category, India's Sagar Dahiya (56 Kg) was the only athlete to reach the medal matches, as Vikrant Baliyan (75 Kg) lost his quarterfinal bout to a Chinese athlete.

Sagar had earlier confirmed his medal after two consecutive wins against Krgyz and South Korean athletes, but could not extend his run, losing 0-2 to Carlos Baylos Jr of the Philippines in the semis, and settled for the bronze medal.

In the Taolu event, Nyeman Wangsu (Daoshu) and Suraj Singh (Gunshu) finished in 7th and 8th positions, respectively.