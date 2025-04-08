Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Wushu

10th Sanda World Cup: Mukesh Choudhary clinches gold

Five other Indians moved to the finals at the event in China.

Mukesh Choudhary
Born in Jaipur, Mukesh has represented India as a Wushu and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter worldwide. (Photo credit: @Mukesh Choudhary Gora)

The Bridge Desk

Published: 8 April 2025 2:50 PM GMT

Indian wushu player Mukesh Choudhary clinched gold in the 75kg category at the 10th Sanda World Cup taking place at Jiangyin, China.

Additionally, five others Indians also moved into the finals of the event.

Choudhary's performance has been the highlight of India's campaign so far.

His gold medal in the 75 kg category came after he registered an impressive victory over his French opponent in the final.

The six-member Indian contingent has demonstrated remarkable skill and determination against some of the world’s best fighters in the tournament thus far.

Born in Jaipur, Mukesh has represented India as a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter worldwide.

Mukesh has previously tasted success at the Asia Cup Championship, World Championship, South Asian Games, Asian Championship, Super Fight League and Matrix Fight Night.

