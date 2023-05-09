SAI felicitates 17 medalists from Moscow Wushu Stars Championship

Medal winners from the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship were felicitated at the Sports Authority of India on Tuesday by Deputy Director Generals Smt Ekta Vishnoi and Sh Shiv Sharma. The girls bagged a total of 17 medals from the competition held this month in Russia.

All these girls were participants in the Khelo India Women's Leagues held in India over a year. The girls bagged 10 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze medals in the junior girls, sub-junior girls, and senior girls categories across Sanda (Fight) and Taolu in Moscow.



Hon’ble Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sh Anurag Singh Thakur, had earlier tweeted congratulations to the athletes - “It is a matter of pride to see our girls doing us proud and the nation reaping the benefits of Khelo India Womens League. Past participants in the Khelo India league, now on the podium with 17 medals at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship held in Russia!”



The girls beat competitors from Wushu strongholds China and Indonesia en route to the medals. The participation of the girls, which included SAI NCOE athletes, in the Moscow competition was sanctioned at full cost to the Government.



Revered Wushu athlete Pooja Kadian, who is also one of the coaches of the Wushu team, mentioned, “In previous years, the Wushu athletes had to pay Rs 1.5 Lakh each to take part in the Moscow Stars Championship. This time it was free because the Government sponsored the trip,” the 2018 Arjuna Awardee said.



“We are selecting the crop of our Asian Games probables from these girls. The Khelo India scheme too is doing immense to uplift women and I appeal to more girls to participate and get the much-needed platform to perform at the highest stage,” Pooja, the first woman gold medalist from the Wushu World Championships (2017) added.

