Roshibina Devi named female athlete of year by International Wushu Federation

Two-time Asian Games medalist and Arjuna Awardee Roshibina Devi was named International Wushu Federation's female athlete of the year in the Sanda category on Tuesday.

The results were decided after a month-long public voting on the website of the International Wushu Federation.

The 23-year-old Roshibina, who won a bronze and a silver in the 2018 and 2022 Asian Games, polled 93545 votes to beat Shahrbano Mansouriyan Semiromi (88179) of Iran and Wu Xiaowei (46753) of China.

Naorem Roshibina Devi was on Tuesday named the International Wushu Federation's (IWUF) FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR in Sanda category! 🇮🇳💪



Much deserved 👏#Wushu pic.twitter.com/M90XmwOfqa — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 24, 2024

Roshibina had lost to Xiaowei in the women's 60kg Wushu sanda event final at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.



After the IWUF Athletes Committee's preliminary evaluation, 45 candidates from 23 countries and regions entered the public voting in various categories, said the IWUF, which announced the results on Tuesday.

The Manipuri also won a bronze medal in the 2016 World Junior Wushu Championships. She was conferred with the Arjuna Award this year.

At the age of 23, Roshibina has been a trailblazer for Wushu in India already. She broke through with a bronze medal at the Junior World Championships in 2016. At the 2018 Asian Games, at the age of just 17, she won a bronze medal.



