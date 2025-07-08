Watch: Tricolour rises as Rajat and Aparna win gold at Wushu Asia Cup

At the 2nd Asian Cup Wushu Sanda and 1st Asian Cup Wushu Taolu Competitions, held in Jilin, China between July 2 and 7, Indian athletes delivered one of their finest performances on the continental stage.

The highlight, however, was Rajat Charak and Aparna's crowning moment at the podium ceremony when the Indian national anthem was played and the tricolour rose during the medal ceremony.

The emotional moment, now captured on video, has gone viral across Indian sporting circles.

Watch the moment here:

Rajat Charak, competing in the Men’s Sanda 90 kg category, showed exceptional power, control, and technique to overcome tough competition and emerge champion. His gold marks a major achievement in Indian Wushu, especially in a category traditionally dominated by athletes from Central and East Asia.

In the women’s segment, Aparna made India proud by winning gold in the Women’s Sanda 48 kg division. Her victory came through a display of speed, skill, and determination that overwhelmed her opponents.

Indian contingent shines

India finished with a total of 3 gold, 3 silver, and 5 bronze medals, earning second place overall among participating nations. The competition featured elite Wushu fighters from across Asia, including strong teams from China, Iran, Kazakhstan, and the Philippines.

Among other confirmed medalists, Mehak Sharma of Rajasthan won silver in the Women’s Sanda 75 kg category.

A consistent performer at the national level, Mehak has previously clinched top spots in the Khelo India Games and National University Championships. Vikrant Baliyan also brought home a silver medal in the Men’s 75 kg category, adding to India’s strong showing. Jahnavi Meena and Nikita Bansal, also from Rajasthan, secured bronze medals in their respective Sanda categories. Additionally, Anuj, a BSF constable, earned a bronze medal in the men’s Sanda division.

The Indian team’s success is a testament to months of hard training, including preparatory camps in Patiala and China. With 17 athletes and 10 support staff representing the country, the results reflect the growing strength of India’s Wushu program.

This outstanding performance has sparked celebration across the Indian martial arts community and serves as inspiration for the next generation of athletes. The gold medal wins by Rajat and Aparna, immortalized by the video of the anthem and flag ceremony, stand as the defining moments of India’s campaign in Jilin.