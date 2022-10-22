3 world champions to compete in Senior National Wushu Championship

Three world champions and four Arjun awardees are among the 1,500 players who will take part in the Senior National Wushu Championship from October 29 to November 2 in Srinagar — the summer capital city, an official said.

The Wushu Association of Jammu and Kashmir has been allotted the 31st Senior National Wushu Championship for Srinagar in Kashmir divisions, they said.

"Approximately 1,500 players from 45 units of Wushu Association of India are taking part in the event starting from October 29," organising secretary, Wushu association of Jammu and Kashmir, Kuldeep Handoo on Friday said.

Handoo, who is a Dronacharya awardee, said that three world champions, Asian games medalists, and four Arjun awardees will be seen in action during the six-day-long championship event.

J & K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will inaugurate the championship on October 29.