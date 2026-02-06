Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Zagreb Open Ranking Series: Neelam Sirohi wins silver medal in women's 50kg

Muskan (50Kg), Vicky Hooda (97Kg) and Dinesh Dhankar (125Kg) also clinched the bronze medals in their respective categories.

Neelam Sirohi clicnhed women's 50Kg silver medal at Zagreb Open Ranking Series. (Photo Credits: UWW)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 6 Feb 2026 1:22 PM IST

Indian wrestlers continued their medal run at the Zagreb Open Ranking Series, winning 4 medals on day 2 of freestyle wrestling in Croatia on Thursday.

In the women's 50 kg, India claimed a double podium, with experienced Neelam Sirohi winning a silver medal and Muskan clinching a bronze.

Muskan registered a technical superiority win over Poland's Agata Walerzak in the bronze medal match, while Neelam lost a close 2-5 bout to Japan's U23 World Champion Haruna Morikawa in the final.

Neelam earlier defeated Muskan in an all-Indian semi-final to book her spot in the final, and confirmed her third medal at a Ranking Series event, following two bronzes from last year.

Elsewhere, Vicky Hooda (97Kg) and Dinesh Dhankar (125Kg) also bagged the bronze medals, securing a top-3 finish for the Indian men's freestyle team with 118 criteria points.

Vicky defeated France's Adlan Viskhanov 8-2 in his bronze medal match, while Dinesh came from 0-7 behind to pin Poland's Kamil Kościółek to confirm a victory by fall.

India now has seven medals from the competition, with a gold, two silver and four bronze medals, sitting third in the medal table just behind USA and Iran.

