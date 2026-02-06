Zagreb Open Ranking Series: Neelam Sirohi wins silver medal in women's 50kg

Indian wrestlers continued their medal run at the Zagreb Open Ranking Series, winning 4 medals on day 2 of freestyle wrestling in Croatia on Thursday.

In the women's 50 kg, India claimed a double podium, with experienced Neelam Sirohi winning a silver medal and Muskan clinching a bronze.

Muskan registered a technical superiority win over Poland's Agata Walerzak in the bronze medal match, while Neelam lost a close 2-5 bout to Japan's U23 World Champion Haruna Morikawa in the final.

Neelam earlier defeated Muskan in an all-Indian semi-final to book her spot in the final, and confirmed her third medal at a Ranking Series event, following two bronzes from last year.

Elsewhere, Vicky Hooda (97Kg) and Dinesh Dhankar (125Kg) also bagged the bronze medals, securing a top-3 finish for the Indian men's freestyle team with 118 criteria points.

Vicky defeated France's Adlan Viskhanov 8-2 in his bronze medal match, while Dinesh came from 0-7 behind to pin Poland's Kamil Kościółek to confirm a victory by fall.

India now has seven medals from the competition, with a gold, two silver and four bronze medals, sitting third in the medal table just behind USA and Iran.