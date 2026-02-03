Zagreb Open 2026 Preview: Indian contingent gears up for first Ranking Series event of the year

Indian wrestlers are set to begin their international season with the first Ranking Series event of the year, the Zagreb Open in Croatia, to be held from February 4 to 8.

Following the much-welcomed return of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL), the young wrestlers are now geared up to showcase the skills and experience they gained from the league on the global stage.

India will send a 41-member contingent to the event, including experienced campaigners such as Sujeet Kalkal, Manisha Bhanwala, Aman Sehrawat and two-time world medallist Antim Panghal.

A new start for Indian wrestling

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is also aiming to provide strong international exposure to young wrestlers and has therefore entered multiple athletes across the Olympic weight categories.

This year marks a new beginning for Indian wrestling, with the start of a fresh Olympic cycle and a major continental showdown in the form of the Asian Games later this year.

The Ranking Series events will not only provide valuable international experience to the wrestlers but will also help WFI identify the core group going forward.

Indian Squad for Zagreb Open 2026

Men's Freestyle (FS): Aman (57 Kg), Ankush (57 Kg), Atish Todhkar (57 Kg), Sujeet (65 Kg), Vishal Kaliramana (65 Kg), Abhimanyou (70 Kg), Chander Mohan (74 Kg), Deepak (74 Kg), Amit (79 Kg), Mukul Dahiya (86 Kg), Sandeep Mann (86 Kg), Jointy Kumar (92 Kg), Vicky (97 Kg), Deepak Chahal (97 Kg), Dinesh (125 Kg), Mahendra Gaikwad (125 Kg)

Women's Wrestling (WW): Neelam (50 Kg), Muskan (50 Kg), Antim (53 Kg), Anjali Kachhawa (53 Kg), Jyoti (55 Kg), Manisha (57 Kg), Rajnita (59 Kg), Anjli (62 Kg), Bhagyashree Fand (62 Kg), Pulkit (65 Kg), Nisha (68 Kg), Mansi Lather (68 Kg), Diksha Malik (72 Kg), Priya (76 Kg), Jyoti Berwal (76 Kg)

Men's Greco-Roman (GR): Lalit (55 Kg), Sahil (60 Kg), Chetan (63 Kg), Sachin Sehrawat (67 Kg), Kuldeep Malik (72 Kg), Aman (77 Kg), Prince (82Kg), Rohit (87 Kg), Nitesh (97 Kg), Joginder Rathee (130 Kg)

UWW 2026 kicks off with the Zagreb Open 🤼‍♀️🤼‍♂️

A key Ranking Series event where senior wrestlers earn crucial points for World Championships & Olympic seedings 🏆🌍

Freestyle team & Women’s team departs for Zagreb — game on! 💪🔥@Media_SAI @Shivnareshind_ @wrestling @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/7NjOOxoJP1 — Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) (@wfi_wrestling) February 3, 2026

Schedule of Zagreb Open 2026 (IN IST)

4th February

3:00 PM - Preliminary Round - Men's FS (57-61-65-70-74-86 kg)

10:30 PM - Medal Round - Men's FS (57-61-65-70-74-86 kg)

5th February

3:00 PM - Preliminary Round - Men's FS (79-92-97-125 kg) & WW (50-55 kg)

10:30 PM - Medal Round - Men's FS (79-92-97-125 kg) & WW (50-55 kg)

6th February

3:00 PM - Preliminary Round - Women's FS (59-62-65-68 kg) & GR (63-67 kg)

10:30 PM - Medal Round - Women's FS (59-62-65-68 kg) & GR (63-67 kg)

7th February

3:00 PM - Preliminary Round - Women's FS (53-57-72-76kg ) & GR (77-87 kg)

10:30 PM - Medal Round - Women's FS (53-57-72-76kg) & GR (77-87 kg)

8th February

3:00 PM - Preliminary Round - Men's GR (55-60-72-82-97-130 kg)

10:30 PM - Medal Round - Men's GR (55-60-72-82-97-130 kg)

Where to Watch the Zagreb Open 2026

The 2026 Zagreb Open Ranking Series will be live-streamed on UWW's Official Website, UWW+.