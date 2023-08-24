Wrestling Federation of India suspended by United World Wrestling

The Wrestling Federation of India has been suspended by the world governing body United World Wrestling for not holding elections in the stipulated time period on Thursday.

As reported by PTI, The Indian body has been suspended, and the Indian wrestlers will play under the UWW flag at the upcoming World Championships in Belgrade and the quota won for the 2024 Paris Olympics will be counted as NOC quota.

The suspension will start with immediate effect and is likely to last until a new body has been elected.

Sources close to the development confirmed that the Indian Olympic Association has received the letter of suspension and they are preparing their reply for the same.

The ad-hoc committee appointed by IOA on 27th April was supposed to hold elections within 45 days.

In an earlier warning on 28th April, UWW had said that it could suspend the Indian Federation if the deadline to hold elections is not honoured. The Ad-hoc committee led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa failed to honour the deadline.

WFI elections were scheduled for 7th May but the Sports Ministry declared the process as void and multiple delays followed after that.

The elections have been delayed multiple times with multiple disgruntled and disaffiliated state bodies moving the court, seeking the right to participate in the polls.

