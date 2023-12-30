Wrestling Federation of India moves office out of home of Brij Bhushan Singh

The newly elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) moved its office out of the residence of the ex-president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday.

"The WFI will operate from a new address in New Delhi after vacating Brij Bhushan's premises," a poster read on the house of Brij Bhushan Singh.

The new WFI office is located in the Hari Nagar area of New Delhi.

The ministry, while suspending the newly-formed WFI panel under President Sanjay Singh on December 24, three days after he was elected its head, had cited the office running from Brij Bhushan's residence as one of the reasons for taking the stringent action.

"The business of the federation is being run from the premises controlled by former office bearers (Brij Bhushan) -- which is also the alleged premises wherein sexual harassment of the players have been alleged and present(ly) the court is hearing the matter," the ministry had said in its letter.

So Wrestling Federation of India officialy moves out of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's residence. The new address is: 101, Hari Nagar near Ashram Chowk pic.twitter.com/fNjFbG4uhW — Vinayak Padmadeo (@Padmadeo) December 28, 2023

The ministry also said the new body was working under the "complete control of former (WFI) office-bearers", which was not in conformity with the National Sports Code.



Sanjay Singh declared the suspension by the Sports Ministry as an illegal move and decided to challenge it in court. The new body of WFI has also rejected the three-member ad-hoc committee under the chairmanship of Wushu Association of India chief Bhupender Singh Bajwa to run the affairs of the sport.

Several top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, have leveled allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan and the case is being heard in the Delhi High Court.

After Sanjay Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan, was elected WFI chief on December 21, Sakshi decided to retire from wrestling, while Bajrang returned his Padma Shri and Vinesh decided to give her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award back, alleging they did not want any close associate of the BJP MP to run the federation.