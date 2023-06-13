Wrestling Federation of India elections to be held on July 6

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is set to hold its elections on July 6, according to a notification issued a day after the appointment of former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar as the returning officer by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The process of filing nominations will commence on June 19.

The date of the Special General Meeting (SGM) and the elections were determined by the returning officer Justice Mittal Kumar.

While the elections and the SGM were initially proposed for July 4, Justice Mittal Kumar has decided to hold them two days later.

On Monday, the IOA CEO, Kalyan Chaubey, officially informed Justice Mittal Kumar about his appointment and requested his acceptance of the role.

In a letter, Chaubey stated, "IOA has to take steps forward to conduct elections of the WFI Executive Committee, and we are pleased to appoint you as a returning officer to conduct the elections of the WFI. You may consider appointing one assistant returning officer and other staff to assist in conducting the elections."

Earlier, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had announced after a meeting with protesting wrestlers on June 7 that WFI elections would be conducted by June 30. However, due to the requirement of a 21-day notice for the SGM, meeting this deadline was challenging.

The upcoming elections will play a crucial role in shaping the future of wrestling in India and determining the leadership of the federation.