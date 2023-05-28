Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Wrestlers Protest LIVE: Wrestlers Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh detained on their way to new parliament
As the Prime Minister inaugurates the new Parliament building, the protesting wrestlers find themselves inside the police's bus as they get detained.
On their way to the new parliament, the wrestlers were detained by Delhi Police.
2023-05-28 07:20:43
- 28 May 2023 7:36 AM GMT
Police moving quickly!
It seems that the wrestlers' protest site, Jantar Mantar, is being pulled apart as the athletes get detained.
- 28 May 2023 7:31 AM GMT
Breaking news!
As India's political brass inaugurate the new Parliament building, the country's top wrestlers, who have been protesting on the streets of New Delhi, have been detained by the police during their march towards the new Parliament.
