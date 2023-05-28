Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Wrestling

Wrestlers Protest LIVE: Wrestlers Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh detained on their way to new parliament

As the Prime Minister inaugurates the new Parliament building, the protesting wrestlers find themselves inside the police's bus as they get detained.

Vinesh Phogat waves from inside the police bus after protesting wrestlers get detained on their way to the new parliament building. (Screengrab: Twitter/ Shubhangi Misra)
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 28 May 2023 8:09 AM GMT

On their way to the new parliament, the wrestlers were detained by Delhi Police.

Live updates:

Live Updates

2023-05-28 07:20:43
WrestlingIndian wrestlingWomen's Wrestling
