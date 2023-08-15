Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Hangzhou Asian Games with knee injury

Vinesh Phogat has pulled out of the Hangzhou Asian Games with a knee injury, which she said would require surgery.

Vinesh's stand-by Antim Panghal, the world junior champion, will replace her in women's 53kg category wrestling in the Indian squad for the Hangzhou Games.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to share an extremely sad piece of news. A couple of days ago on 13th August, I injured my left knee in training. After doign the scans and examinations, the doctor said that unfortunately, surgery is the only option for me to recover," Vinesh, the Jakarta Asian Games gold medallist, wrote in her statement on social media.

"I will be undergoing surgery on 17th August in Mumbai. It was my dream to retain my Asian Games gold medal for India which I won in 2018 at Jakarta. But unfortunately, this injury has ruled out my participation now. I have informed all concerned authorities immediately so that the Reserve player can be sent to the Asian Games," she added.

"I would like to request all the fans to continue supporting me so that I can make a strong comeback to the mat soon and prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Your support gives me a lot of strenght," Vinesh said.

Vinesh, alongside Bajrang Punia, were given an exemption from trials by the Indian Olympic Association-appointed ad-hoc committee, handing them automatic selection in the Games.

The two were the faces of protest against outgoing WFI chief Brijbhushan Saran Singh, who is facing charges of sexual assault against women's wrestlers.



Antim, who beat Tamanna 7-2, thrashed Neha 12-2 and then pinned Manju in the trials, challenged Vinesh's automatic selection in the court, which she lost.