Wrestler Vinesh Phogat meets PM Narendra Modi

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who recently underwent an elbow surgery, on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with her family.

The 27-year-old had made a shock first-round exit from the Tokyo Olympics. She entered the Games as one of India's strongest medal contenders.

The former world championship bronze-medallist was part of meetings that Modi had with Tokyo Games athletes both before and after the Olympics and got a pep talk from him.

Great meeting the honourable @narendramodi sir today. His enthusiasm and love for sport is truly boundless. Genuinely touched by your concern for athletes. A big thank you sir for sparing time from your busy schedule to fulfill your promise of interacting with me and my family.🙏 pic.twitter.com/MVll6YrEAp — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) October 18, 2021

In a photograph posted on twitter, Vinesh was seen along with her mother and brother with the Prime Minister. Vinesh had left the recent World Championship trials mid-way, complaining of weakness.