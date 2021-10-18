Wrestling
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat meets PM Narendra Modi
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who recently underwent an elbow surgery, on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with her family.
The 27-year-old had made a shock first-round exit from the Tokyo Olympics. She entered the Games as one of India's strongest medal contenders.
The former world championship bronze-medallist was part of meetings that Modi had with Tokyo Games athletes both before and after the Olympics and got a pep talk from him.
"Great meeting the honourable @narendramodi sir today. His enthusiasm and love for sport is truly boundless. Genuinely touched by your concern for athletes. A big thank you sir for sparing time from your busy schedule to fulfill your promise of interacting with me and my family," Vinesh tweeted.
In a photograph posted on twitter, Vinesh was seen along with her mother and brother with the Prime Minister. Vinesh had left the recent World Championship trials mid-way, complaining of weakness.