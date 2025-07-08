Wrestler Reetika Hooda test positive

Asian Championship medalist Reetika Hooda along with two others has tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance and has been provisionally suspended until July 7, 2026.

The test was conducted on March 15 during the Asian Championship trials at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium in New Delhi. NADA provisionally suspended Reetika on July 7, 2025. and taking note of Reetika’s failed dope test, UWW has suspended her until July 7, 2026.





Sources from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) have confirmed that they are aware of the situation but are still waiting for official details.

“Yes, Reetika has tested positive. We are waiting for the official details,” a WFI source told The Bridge. The WFI President Sanjay Singh was unavailable for comments.

Last month, Reetika bagged a gold at 1st CISM World Military Martial Arts Championship held in Warendorf, Germany.

Reetika is part of the TOP Scheme.

More to follow...