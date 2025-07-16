Wrestler Divya Kakran announces separation

International wrestler and Arjuna Awardee Divya Kakran has decided to part ways with her national-level bodybuilder husband Sachin Pratap.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Kakran announced their separation on social media on Tuesday, bringing an end to their two-year marriage. She had married Sachin Pratap on February 22, 2023.

Sharing the development on social media, Kakran wrote that it has been a difficult phase of in her life.

"Hey as you know I'm Divya Kakran. I wanted to share something personal with you. I've recently decided to get a divorce with my husband Sachin Pratap Singh. It's been one of the most difficult chapters of my life. There's been a lot of pain, reflection, and letting go...but also moments of clarity, growth, and strength I didn't know I had."

"This isn't something I share easily, but i felt you should know because your support, even from a distance, has meant a lot. I'm slowly healing and learning to embrace this new beginning with grace and hope. Sometimes life takes a turn we never expected, and i believe in being real about that. I'm still healing, still trying to find my footing, but I'm also growing in ways I never imagined I could. I appreciate your support nd especially my parents and family who always support me in every decision of my life," Asian Games bronze medalist concluded.

There are reports that Kakrant and Pratap were living separately for the past five months due to mutual differences.

Who is Divya Kakran?

Divya Kakran is an international wrestler who competed in the 68 kg weight class. She is 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist.

Kakran has won silver at the 2017 Asian Wrestling Championships (in 69 kg) and followed that with gold in 2020. At the Commonwealth Games, Kakran has won gold in 2018 and 2022. She was crowned Bharat Kesari eight times.