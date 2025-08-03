Wrestling: Nisha Dahiya’s comeback ends early at World C'ship trials; Antim Panghal qualifies

Indian wrestler Nisha Dahiya made an emotional return to competition for the first time since her heartbreaking exit from the Paris 2024 Olympics, but her comeback was cut short on Sunday as she lost 4-10 to Radhika in the opening round of the 68kg trials for the World Wrestling Championships.

It was a much-anticipated return for the 26-year-old, who had captured hearts with her gritty display in Paris despite battling a serious shoulder injury. Her early exit at the trials, while disappointing, also marked an important step in her road to recovery after a physically and emotionally taxing Olympic campaign.

At the Paris Olympics, in her opening bout, she pulled off a thrilling 6-4 victory over fifth-seeded Tetiana Rizhko of Ukraine, coming from behind to clinch the match with a last-second turnaround. However, disaster struck in the quarter-finals against 18-year-old Pak Sol Gum of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Leading 8-2 at one stage, Nisha was forced into a defensive shell due to intense pain from her injured shoulder. Pak took full advantage, scoring eight unanswered points to win 10-8.

Nisha was visibly distressed after the loss and was later taken to the Games Village medical facility for scans. The Indian Olympic Association confirmed she had suffered a serious shoulder injury and would require further tests to determine the course of treatment.

Sunday’s outing at the trials was her first competitive match since the fateful bout in Paris.

While Dahiya’s return ended prematurely, the day saw several Indian wrestlers clinch their berths for the upcoming World Championships:

53kg – Antim Panghal cruised past Hinaben with an 11-0 victory to book her place in the Indian squad. She will now look to better her 2023 bronze medal performance.

50kg – Ankush delivered a dominant display, defeating Neelam 15-3 to seal her spot in the national team.

55kg – In one of the closest contests of the day, Nishu edged out Jyoti 2-1 to qualify for the Worlds.

More to follow....