World U23 Wrestling C'ships: Priya Malik secures her second age-group world medal of 2025

Priya Malik opened the Indian medal tally in women's freestyle with a 76 kg bronze medal at 2025 U23 World Wrestling Championships in Serbia on Thursday.

After losing her opening round bout to eventual champion Kylie Welker of the USA, she bounced back brilliantly to win her repechage bout 10-0 against Nyla Burgess of Canada.

Then, she outclassed Mexico's Edna Jimenez Villalba 8-1 in the bronze medal match to win her second age group medal of the year after a silver in U20 Worlds.

Overall, this is the sixth age-group world medal for the youngster, who has two U17 World titles, three U20 medals and now one U23 medal.

Priya also competed at the senior world championships this year, but was just one short of a medal, losing the bronze medal bout to a Cuban wrestler.

Nishu stuns World Champion Moe Kiyooka

In women's 55Kg, Nishu made a big upset, knocking down the former world champion Moe Kiyooka of Japan with a pinfall victory in the first round.

She showed a brilliant technique whole day, using some brilliant wrestling moves, like arm throws or chest wrap turns, using her solid upper body strength.

But in the semi-final, a big mistake cost her a spot in the final when she got complacent in last 20 seconds, giving a late take down to Turkiye's Tuba Demir.

However, she will still compete for a bronze medal alongside two more Indian wrestlers, Pulkit (65 Kg) and Shristi (68Kg), who also reached the semi-finals on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Neha Sharma (57Kg) will be competing in the repechage after losing her quarterfinal bout to Paris Olympic champion Akari Fujinami of Japan.