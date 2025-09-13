World Wrestling C'ships Live: Udit, Mukul Dahiya in action-Blog, Scores, Updates

2025 World Wrestling C'ships Live: Indian men's freestyle wrestlers will begin their campaign at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, on Saturday.

The first four Indian Wrestlers - Udit (61 Kg), Rohit (70 Kg), Mukul Dahiya (86 Kg), and Rajat Ruhal (125 Kg) - will take the mat for the preliminary rounds today.

There is no medal match on the opening day, but all four wrestlers, if they win their early rounds, will have their semi-final bouts today itself.

Catch all the live updates here: