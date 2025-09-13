Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Wrestling

World Wrestling C'ships Live: Udit, Mukul Dahiya in action-Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the live updates from the first day of the 2025 World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.

World Wrestling Championships
X

Udit will be in action on the opening day of the World Wrestling Championships 2025. (Photo Credits: UWW)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 13 Sep 2025 11:29 AM GMT

2025 World Wrestling C'ships Live: Indian men's freestyle wrestlers will begin their campaign at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, on Saturday.

The first four Indian Wrestlers - Udit (61 Kg), Rohit (70 Kg), Mukul Dahiya (86 Kg), and Rajat Ruhal (125 Kg) - will take the mat for the preliminary rounds today.

There is no medal match on the opening day, but all four wrestlers, if they win their early rounds, will have their semi-final bouts today itself.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2025-09-13 08:20:57
>Load More
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick