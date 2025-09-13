Wrestling
World Wrestling C'ships Live: Udit, Mukul Dahiya in action-Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live updates from the first day of the 2025 World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.
2025 World Wrestling C'ships Live: Indian men's freestyle wrestlers will begin their campaign at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, on Saturday.
The first four Indian Wrestlers - Udit (61 Kg), Rohit (70 Kg), Mukul Dahiya (86 Kg), and Rajat Ruhal (125 Kg) - will take the mat for the preliminary rounds today.
There is no medal match on the opening day, but all four wrestlers, if they win their early rounds, will have their semi-final bouts today itself.
Catch all the live updates here:
- 13 Sep 2025 11:29 AM GMT
No repechage for Rohit in men's 70 Kg
Rohit had lost a very close first-round bout to Begijon Kuldashev of Uzbekistan in the final seconds and was hoping for a repechage.
But then, Begijon also faced a defeat in his next round bout, putting a full stop to Rohit's journey in Croatia.
- 13 Sep 2025 10:50 AM GMT
Udit could not find any opening against a solid defense of Uulu, resulting in a close defeat
Final Score: Udit 0-2 Taiyrbek Uulu (KGZ)
Udit looked clueless in the attack and failed to find a single point from the bout, and had a close defeat, giving both points for the passivity.
This meant that none of the Indian wrestlers would reach the final eight on the opening day of the tournament and now depend on the repechage for any further involvement in this tournament.
- 13 Sep 2025 10:43 AM GMT
A good underhook attempt from Udit, but Uulu defends it well to lead by 1 point
Half Time: Udit 0-1 Taiyrbek Uulu (KGZ)
In a slow first half, both player weren't really looking for much attack, forcing the referee to call a passivity on Udit.
He tried to make a move in that passivity period but could not convert.
- 13 Sep 2025 10:30 AM GMT
Not a good start to India's campaign at the World Wrestling Championships
All three Indian wrestlers, who were competing in the round of 32, have faced a defeat and now depend on the Repechage for their future at this tournament.
Udit is the only wrestler who will be competing in the round of 16 today, as he got a bye in the first round.
He will take on Taiyrbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan at 4:15 PM in the men's 61 kg prequarterfinal bout.
- 13 Sep 2025 10:15 AM GMT
Rajat could not find any attacking move in the final minute and faced a close defeat to the Hungarian
Full Time: Rajat Ruhal 2-5 Vlagyiszlav Balcajev (HUN)
Rjat, playing in his first senior international tournament, bowed down in the first round, losing to the much more experienced Hungarian wrestler.
Rajat, do find one take-down in the second half, but it wasn't enough for him and failed to convert his next chances, and conceded a late takedown, ending the match in favour of Balcjev.
- 13 Sep 2025 10:10 AM GMT
Rajat scores a take down in the second half to reduce the deficit by 1 point
5' Rajat Ruhal 2-3 Vlagyiszlav Balcajev (HUN)
- 13 Sep 2025 10:08 AM GMT
Rajat drops two single pointers, trails by 2 at halftime
Half Time: Rajat Ruhal Vs Vlagyiszlav Balcajev (HUN)
Rajat was pushed back by the Hungarian, giving him a step out point, and then the Indian lost another single point on a passivity call.
- 13 Sep 2025 9:16 AM GMT
Mukul Dahiya was teched by the USA's former world medalist Zahid Valencia in the first round
Final Score: Mukul Dahiya 0-10 Zahid Valencia (USA)
- 13 Sep 2025 9:07 AM GMT
Rohit faced a first-round exit after a late takedown from the Uzbek wrestler in the final minute
Final Score: Rohit 4-5 Begijon Kuldashev (UZB)