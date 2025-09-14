World Wrestling C'hips Day-2 Live: Deepak Punia in action, Aman Sehrawat forfeited due to illness- Blog, Updates

World Wrestling Championships 2025 Live: Indian men's freestyle wrestlers continue their quest for a World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, on Sunday.

India had disappointing news to start the day, as one of the medal favourites, Aman Sehrawat, could not compete at the Championships due to illness, which prevented him from making the cut.

In his absence, all the eyes will be on Olympian Deepak Punia, who will begin their campaign today. Meanwhile, Mukul Dahiya, who earned a repechage on Saturday, can fight for a medal today.

Two more Indian wrestlers, Vikash Singh (74 Kg) and Amit (79 Kg), will also begin their campaign today.

Catch all the live updates here: