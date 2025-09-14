Wrestling
World Wrestling C'hips Day-2 Live: Deepak Punia in action, Aman Sehrawat forfeited due to illness- Blog, Updates
Catch all the live updates from the second day of the 2025 World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.
World Wrestling Championships 2025 Live: Indian men's freestyle wrestlers continue their quest for a World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, on Sunday.
India had disappointing news to start the day, as one of the medal favourites, Aman Sehrawat, could not compete at the Championships due to illness, which prevented him from making the cut.
In his absence, all the eyes will be on Olympian Deepak Punia, who will begin their campaign today. Meanwhile, Mukul Dahiya, who earned a repechage on Saturday, can fight for a medal today.
Two more Indian wrestlers, Vikash Singh (74 Kg) and Amit (79 Kg), will also begin their campaign today.
- 14 Sep 2025 8:11 AM GMT
Big Breaking: Olympic Medalist Aman Sehrawat could not make the weight due to illness
This meant that he had forfeited his opening bout, ending his dream of winning a maiden World Championships medal in Croatia.
- 14 Sep 2025 8:05 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second day of action at the 2025 World Wrestling C'ships
After a disappointing first day, the Indian wrestlers will try to get their first win of the tournament and take that forward to the medal matches.
The Paris Olympics medalist Aman Sehrawat and the former world medalist Deepak Punia are the two wrestlers to watch out for today.
On the other hand, Mukul Dahiya, who earned a repechage yesterday, will be hoping to qualify for the bronze medal match.