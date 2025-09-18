Wrestling
World Wrestling C'ships 2025 Live: Antim Panghal to fight for Bronze, Greco-Roman commences-Blog, Updates
Catch all the live updates from the sixth day of the World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.
World Wrestling Championships Day-6 Live: Indian wrestlers to continue their quest for medals on the final day of freestyle Wrestling at the World Championships in Croatia, Zagreb, on Wednesday.
The defending bronze medalist, Antim Panghal (53 Kg), will fight for the bronze medal today. Meanwhile, Manisha Bhanwala, who earned a repechage, will also aim to book her spot in the bronze medal bout.
On the other hand, the first four Greco-Roman wrestlers - Anil Mor (55 Kg), Aman (72 Kg), Rahul (82 Kg), and Sonu (130 Kg) - will begin their campaign today.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 18 Sep 2025 10:01 AM GMT
Two more first round exits for Indian greco roman wrestlers
- 77Kg GR - Aman (IND) lost 0-9 to Nao Kusaka (JPN)
- 82Kg GR - Rahul (IND) lost 1-7 to Almir Tolebayev (KAZ)
- 18 Sep 2025 9:50 AM GMT
Manisha wasn't able to find a single attack on Dudova and faced an exit in repechage
Final Score: Manisha Bhanwala (IND) 0-9 Bilyana Dudova (BUL)
Asian Champion Manisha Bhanwala bowed out in the repechage round as she could not retrieve a single point in the second half and faced a heavy defeat.
- 18 Sep 2025 9:40 AM GMT
Dudova goes early in the attack and takes a 6-0 lead
2' Manisha Bhanwala (IND) 0-6 Bilyana Dudova (BUL)
A quick leg attack from Dudov helps her to win a takedown, which gives her a good grip and helps her make two gut wrenches and gain a massive lead.
- 18 Sep 2025 9:11 AM GMT
Not a good start for India in Greco-Roman as Sonu gets teched by home favourite
Final score: Sonu (IND) 0-8 Marko Koščević (CRO)
Sony gave an early passivity to Croatia's Marko and then wasn't able to defend the Parterre position, giving away three gut wrenches and getting teched.
- 18 Sep 2025 8:30 AM GMT
India's wrestling schedule for the day-6 (Timings in IST)
Round of 32
- 2:30 PM - 130Kg GR - Sonu (IND) Vs Marko Koščević (CRO)
- 3:10 PM - 77Kg GR - Aman (IND) Vs Nao Kusaka (JPN)
- 3:10 PM - 82Kg GR - Rahul (IND) Vs Almir Tolebayev (KAZ)
Repechage
- 3:20 - 62Kg WW - Manisha Bhanwala (IND) Vs To Be Determined (TBA)
Round of 16
- 4:15 PM - Anil Mor (IND) Vs Eldaniz Azizli (AZE)
Bronze Medal Match
- 9:30 PM - Antim Panghal (IND) Vs To Be Determined (TBA)