Wrestling

World Wrestling C'ships 2025 Live: Antim Panghal to fight for Bronze, Greco-Roman commences-Blog, Updates

Catch all the live updates from the sixth day of the World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.

World Wrestling Championships
Antim Panghal and Manisha Bhanwala are competing at the 2025 World Wrestling C'ships. (Photo Credits: UWW)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 18 Sep 2025 10:01 AM GMT

World Wrestling Championships Day-6 Live: Indian wrestlers to continue their quest for medals on the final day of freestyle Wrestling at the World Championships in Croatia, Zagreb, on Wednesday.

The defending bronze medalist, Antim Panghal (53 Kg), will fight for the bronze medal today. Meanwhile, Manisha Bhanwala, who earned a repechage, will also aim to book her spot in the bronze medal bout.

On the other hand, the first four Greco-Roman wrestlers - Anil Mor (55 Kg), Aman (72 Kg), Rahul (82 Kg), and Sonu (130 Kg) - will begin their campaign today.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2025-09-18 08:10:42
WrestlingWorld Wrestling ChampionshipsIndian Sports LIVE
