Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Wrestling

World Wrestling C'ships 2025 Live: Antim Panghal, Manisha Bhanwala in action - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the live updates from the penultimate day of freestyle wrestling at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships.

World Wrestling Championships
X

Antim Panghal and Manisha Bhanwala to begin their campaign at the 2025 World Wrestling C'ships.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 17 Sep 2025 11:03 AM GMT

2025 World Wrestling Championships Live: Indian wrestlers will continue their quest for medals on the penultimate day of freestyle Wrestling at the World Championships in Croatia, Zagreb, on Wednesday.

The final four women's freestyle wrestlers - Antim Panghal (53 Kg), Manisha Bhanwala (62 Kg), Radhika Jaglan (68 Kg), and Jyoti Berwal (72 Kg) - will begin their campaign today.

Meanwhile, Priya Malik, who earned a repechage yesterday, will be aiming to open India's medal count by winning the bronze medal in women's 76 kg.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2025-09-17 08:00:08
>Load More
WrestlingWorld Wrestling ChampionshipsIndian Sports LIVE
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick