Wrestling
World Wrestling C'ships 2025 Live: Antim Panghal, Manisha Bhanwala in action - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live updates from the penultimate day of freestyle wrestling at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships.
2025 World Wrestling Championships Live: Indian wrestlers will continue their quest for medals on the penultimate day of freestyle Wrestling at the World Championships in Croatia, Zagreb, on Wednesday.
The final four women's freestyle wrestlers - Antim Panghal (53 Kg), Manisha Bhanwala (62 Kg), Radhika Jaglan (68 Kg), and Jyoti Berwal (72 Kg) - will begin their campaign today.
Meanwhile, Priya Malik, who earned a repechage yesterday, will be aiming to open India's medal count by winning the bronze medal in women's 76 kg.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 17 Sep 2025 10:58 AM GMT
A solid defensive display from Manisha takes her to the quarterfinal with a narrow win
Final Score: - Manisha Bhanwala (IND) 2-1 Astrid Montero (VEN)
- 17 Sep 2025 10:13 AM GMT
Up Next: Manisha Bhanwala (IND) Vs Astrid Montero (VEN) at 4:00 PM IST
The reigning Asian champion, Manisha Bhanwala, will start her campaign with the first round bout against a Pan-American wrestler.
- 17 Sep 2025 9:57 AM GMT
Antm Panghal into the quarters with a dominating win in just 23 seconds
Final Score: Antim Panghal (IND) 10-0 Carla Jaume Soler (ESP)
The first round proved to be an easy matchup for Antim, who finished the bout in just 23 seconds with an early take-down followed by four leg laces.
- 17 Sep 2025 9:49 AM GMT
Back-to-back round of 16 defeat for Indian wrestlers
Final score: Radhika Jaglan (IND) 0-11 Kennedy Blades (USA)
Radhika was completely overpowered by the Paris Olympic medalist Kennedy Blades of the USA, who won the match on technical superiority in a few minutes.
- 17 Sep 2025 9:44 AM GMT
Jyoti finds a takedown but then was pinned by Zorigt after an arm throw
Final Score: Jyoti Berwal (IND) was pinned (2-5) by Zorigtyn Bolortungalag (MGL)
Jyoti could not find any attack in the bout but somehow managed a take down on the counter attack, but then she went defensive again and conceded a powerful arm throw, resulting in a pin.
- 17 Sep 2025 9:40 AM GMT
Not much action in the first half as both Jyoti and Zorigt defend in a headlock position
Half time: Jyoti Berwal (IND) 0-1 Zorigtyn Bolortungalag (MGL)
- 17 Sep 2025 9:31 AM GMT
Up Next: - Jyoti Berwal (IND) Vs Zorigtyn Bolortungalag (MGL) at 3:10 PM
The former U20 World champion Jyoti Berwal will compete against the 6-time Asian medalist and second-seeded Mongolian wrestler in her first bout of the competition.
- 17 Sep 2025 8:53 AM GMT
Another win by fall for India. Radhika pinned her opponent in 5th minute
Final Score: Radhika Jaglan (IND) Pinned (9-4) Laura Godino (ITA) in 68 Kg
Radhika advances to the round of 16 with a come-from-behind win against the Italian wrestler
- 17 Sep 2025 8:49 AM GMT
Radhika Jaglan makes a good comeback after conceding an early 4-pointer
Half Time: Radhika Jaglan (IND) 3-4 Laura Godino (ITA) in 68 Kg