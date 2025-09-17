World Wrestling C'ships 2025 Live: Antim Panghal, Manisha Bhanwala in action - Blog, Scores, Updates

2025 World Wrestling Championships Live: Indian wrestlers will continue their quest for medals on the penultimate day of freestyle Wrestling at the World Championships in Croatia, Zagreb, on Wednesday.

The final four women's freestyle wrestlers - Antim Panghal (53 Kg), Manisha Bhanwala (62 Kg), Radhika Jaglan (68 Kg), and Jyoti Berwal (72 Kg) - will begin their campaign today.

Meanwhile, Priya Malik, who earned a repechage yesterday, will be aiming to open India's medal count by winning the bronze medal in women's 76 kg.

Catch all the live updates here: