World Wrestling C'ships 2023: Indian wrestlers look for Olympic quotas- Schedule, Live Stream

The 2023 World Wrestling Championship starts on the 16th of September and will go on until the 24th of September. Belgrade, Serbia is hosting the world championships for the second consecutive year.

This is the first of the six qualifying events for the Paris Olympics as all the top five wrestlers of 18 Olympic categories will earn a quota for their respective NOCs.

All the Medal winners will earn the Paris quota, also the winner of the playoff match between two losers of the bronze Medal match will earn the quota.

The Indian wrestlers will be playing without the country's flag as neutral athletes as the United World Wrestling suspended the Wrestling Federation of India in August for the delay in the elections.

India is sending a young contingent of 30 wrestlers to Belgrade. Indian hopes in the men's freestyle category are lying on the likes of Asian champion Aman Sehrawat and Commonwealth champion Naveen Malik.

Sarita Mor, two-time Asian champion will lead the women's wrestling contingent with rising stars like U20 world champion Antim Panghal and Asian Medalist Manisha Bhanwala.



Japan will be the favorites in the Women's category and Iran in the Men's category. Also, Russia and Belarus wrestlers are returning to the senior international circuit after one year though they will be playing under a neutral flag just like India. Russia is also one of the wrestling powerhouses and will offer a great threat.

Indian Squad For World Wrestling Championships 2023

Men’s freestyle: Aman Sherawat (57kg), Akash Dahiya (61kg), Anuj Kumar (65kg), Abhimanyu (70kg), Naveen Malik (74kg), Sachin More (79kg), Sandeep Mann (86kg), Pruthviraj Patil (92kg), Sahil (97kg), Sumit Malik (125kg).

Women's Freestyle: Neelam Sirohi (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Neha (55kg), Sarita Mor (57kg), Anjali (59kg), Manisha Bhanwala (62kg), Antim Kundu (65kg), Priyanka (68kg), Jyoti Berwal (72kg), Divya Kakran (76kg).

Men's Greco-Roman: Ajay (55kg), Manish (60kg), Vikram (63kg), Vinayak (67kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg), Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Sajan (82kg), Manoj Kumar (87kg), Shailesh (97kg), Mehar Singh (130kg).

World Wrestling Championships 2023 Schedule

16 September:- Men's Freestyle (61 kg,70 kg,86 kg,125 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal



17 September:- Men's Freestyle (57 kg,74 kg,79 kg,92 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Freestyle (61 kg,70 kg,86 kg,125 kg) Final



18 September:- Men's Freestyle (65 kg,97 kg), Women's Freestyle (55 kg,59 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Freestyle (57 kg,74 kg,79 kg,92 kg) Final



19 September:- Women's Freestyle (50 kg,57 kg,65 kg,76 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Freestyle (65 kg,97 kg) Final, Women's Freestyle (55 kg,59 kg) Final



20 September:- Women's Freestyle (53 kg,62 kg,68 kg,72 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal Women's Freestyle (50 kg,57 kg,65 kg,76 kg) Final



21 September:- Men's Greco Roman (55 kg,77 kg,82 kg,130 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Women's Freestyle (53 kg,62 kg,68 kg,72 kg) Final



22 September:- Men's Greco Roman (60 kg,72 kg,97 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Greco Roman (55 kg,77 kg,82 kg,130 kg) Final



23 September:- Men's Greco Roman (63 kg,67 kg,87 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Greco Roman (60 kg,72 kg,97 kg) Final



24 September:- Men's Greco Roman (63 kg,67 kg,87 kg) Final

Where to Watch, Live Stream

Wrestling World Championship 2023 will be live-streamed on the UWW official website and also on Olympics.com.