Wrestling
World Wrestling Championships 2022: Indian women's team announced
Take a look at the Indian women's team for the 2022 World Wrestling Championships.
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), on Monday, announced the Indian women's team for the upcoming 2022 World Wrestling Championships next month. The trials for the same were held earlier today in Lucknow.
While the Commonwealth medallists like Divya Kakran, Anshu Malik, Pooja Sihag, Sakshi Malik and Pooja Dhandha did not compete in trials due to various reasons, the likes of Vinesh Phogat, Sarita Mor, Sakshi Malik and others booked their tickets for the global event.
The World Wrestling Championships will be held in Belgrade, Serbia from 10th September to 18th September 2022.
Indian Women's Team for World Wrestling Championships 2022
50kg: Ankush
53kg: Vinesh Phogat
55kg: Sushma Shooken
57kg: Sarita Mor
59kg: Mansi Ahlawat
62kg: Sonam Malik
65kg: Shefali
68kg: Nisha Dahiya
72kg: Reetika
76kg: Priyanka