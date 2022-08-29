World Wrestling Championships 2022: Indian women's team announced

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), on Monday, announced the Indian women's team for the upcoming 2022 World Wrestling Championships next month. The trials for the same were held earlier today in Lucknow.

While the Commonwealth medallists like Divya Kakran, Anshu Malik, Pooja Sihag, Sakshi Malik and Pooja Dhandha did not compete in trials due to various reasons, the likes of Vinesh Phogat, Sarita Mor, Sakshi Malik and others booked their tickets for the global event.

The World Wrestling Championships will be held in Belgrade, Serbia from 10th September to 18th September 2022.

Indian Women's Team for World Wrestling Championships 2022

50kg: Ankush

53kg: Vinesh Phogat

55kg: Sushma Shooken

57kg: Sarita Mor

59kg: Mansi Ahlawat

62kg: Sonam Malik

65kg: Shefali

68kg: Nisha Dahiya

72kg: Reetika

76kg: Priyanka











