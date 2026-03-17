Who is Meenakshi? The wrestler who beat Antim Panghal in the Asian C'ships trials

One decisive move and strong nerves is all it took for Meenakshi to deny the experienced Antim Panghal a shot at next month’s 2026 Asian Wrestling Championship in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from April 6-12.

Meenakshi pipped two-time World Wrestling Championships bronze medallist at the selection trials at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi by pin fall.

“I had the confidence. Every time I used to doubt myself and that reflected in my performance as I lost everytime. So, this time I had made up my mind that I have nothing to lose. I had pre-planned how I would fight,” the 25-year-old told The Bridge after winning the women’s 53kg trials.

Antim started on the backfoot falling 0-2 behind before recovering a point at 2-1 in the first three minutes.

Each time Antim went for the leg, she was met by an alert Meenakshi. With 30 seconds remaining, Antim levelled the score 2-all for pushing Meenakshi out.

But it was Meenakshi who held her nerves and caught Antim in a high-frequency takedown before transitioning it into a back hold followed by pinfall.

#BreakingNews 🚨🚨



World #Wrestling Championships medallist Antim Panghal loses the women's 53kg final at the wrestling trials to Meenakshi.



Meenakshi pinned Antim in the dying moments to knock her out of the Asian Championships team!



📽️ @ritusejwal19 pic.twitter.com/gz4Q4dO16k — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 17, 2026

The score was 6-2 in favour of Meenakshi when the referee signalled the end of the bout. Meenakshi had caused the biggest upset of the day, defeating Antim.

“I had four plans. My first plan was that I will attack from the top. My second plan was that if my attacks from top don't work then i will show the dose and apply the second technique,” explained Meenakshi.

"My third plan was to use my hands as an underhook. And my fourth plan was that if nothing works, I will go all out and not stop even for a second. I kept going from the start of the final and that’s why I won today,” she added.

Who is Meenakshi?

Meenakshi comes from a farming family in Chabri village in Jind. She has two siblings — a brother and a sister — both of whom are wrestlers.

The 25-year-old began her wrestling journey in 2011, when her parents enrolled her in a hostel in Nidani village in Jind. However, it was only in 2014 that her serious training began.

“I stayed in Nidani for 6 years. Initially, I started with basic running. It was only in 2014 that serious training actually began,” she said.

She later moved to train under her current coach, Ajay Malik, at Guru Sadan School in Sonepat and would occasionally visit the Raipur akhada. She now trains with Malik at the Kuldeep Malik Sports Academy in Badwasni, Sonepat.

“When the bout is on, my only focus is on what my coach and my brother are saying. And a little bit on my father. There were a lot of people who supported me,” she added.

International exposure

Meenakshi’s first big break at the international stage came last month when she returned home with a silver medal in the women’s 53 kg category at the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series, held in Tirana, Albania. Meenakshi had lost to Natalia Malysheva 0-5 in the 50kg women’s final.

At the Pro Wrestling League (PWL), Meenakshi represented the Punjab Royals and won all four of her bouts.

“I won all my bouts. During PWL also I was eagerly waiting for a showdown with Antim, but it didn’t happen. I kept waiting to face her and beat her,” she said.