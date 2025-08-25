WFI suspends wrestler Neha Sangwan for two years over weight management issues

Wrestler Neha Sangwan, who hails from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, has been handed a two-year suspension by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after repeated issues with weight management.

The decision comes days after she was disqualified from the U20 World Championships in Bulgaria for exceeding the 59kg weight limit by nearly 600 grams.

As reported by PTI, Neha’s disqualification not only left India unrepresented in that weight category but also cost the team valuable points. India eventually finished runner-up with 140 points, trailing Japan (165), despite winning seven medals overall. Officials believe Neha’s participation could have strengthened India’s gold medal chances.

The WFI has now replaced Neha with Sarika Malik, the runner-up from the 59kg national trials, for the upcoming World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia (September 13–21).

“Weight management is entirely the wrestler’s responsibility. Government funding and significant expenses go into every entry, and if an athlete cannot maintain weight, we must give the chance to the next best wrestler,” a WFI official told PTI.

Neha’s career had been on a promising rise, with a bronze at the 2024 U20 World Championships and three senior international medals in the 57kg category this season, including a gold at the Mongolia Open Ranking Series, victory at the Yasar Dagu event, and a silver at the Budapest Ranking Series. However, federation officials pointed out that ranking tournaments allow a 2kg weight tolerance, which may have masked her recurring struggles.

Despite acknowledging her talent, the WFI emphasized that discipline and professionalism in weight management are non-negotiable.

“She is undoubtedly a good wrestler, but if you cannot make weight, you cannot compete. The rules are the same for everyone,” the federation maintained.

The suspension marks a significant setback in Neha Sangwan’s transition from junior to senior-level wrestling, where she was seen as a potential medal contender for India.