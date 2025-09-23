WFI issues show-cause notice to Aman Sehrawat after overweight disqualification at 2025 World C'ships

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has issued a show-cause notice to Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat and four freestyle coaches after the wrestler was disqualified from the 2025 World Wrestling Championships for failing to make weight.

Sehrawat, considered a strong contender in the men’s freestyle 57-kg category, weighed in at 1.7 kilograms over the limit during the official check in Zagreb, resulting in his immediate disqualification.

The setback has raised serious concerns within the federation, which has pointed to lapses in monitoring by the coaching staff.

Chief coach Jagmander Singh, along with coaches Vinod, Virender, and Narender, were also served notices. WFI officials highlighted that the team had been in camp well before the event, yet no corrective steps were taken.

In response, WFI has announced a significant policy shift: the removal of the 2-kg weight tolerance system during selection trials.

Wrestlers will now have to match their competition weight exactly, starting with the U23 World Championship trials in Lucknow on October 4-5. They hope this move will instill greater discipline in weight management ahead of major events.

This incident comes on the heels of the two-year suspension handed to Neha Sangwan, who was also disqualified at the U20 World Championship earlier this year for failing to make weight.

Sehrawat and the coaches have been asked to submit written explanations by September 29, failing which the WFI may proceed with disciplinary action.