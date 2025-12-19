Wrestling: WFI revamps selection policy; makes national camps mandatory

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) introduced a revised selection policy for the Olympic Games and other major international tournaments, stressing on mandatory participation in national coaching camps.

In an official communication, the WFI clarified that Olympic quotas are awarded to the country and not to individual wrestlers.

The federation stated that it reserves the right to conduct trials to determine India’s Olympic representatives.

"WFI reserves the discretion to conduct trials for Olympic participation. If trials are conducted the quota winner will not compete in the initial rounds. The winner of the initial trials will face the quota winner in a final bout,” the letter read.

Previously, the wrestlers who won the quota place during the Olympic qualification period was assured of their spot in the Indian contingent for the Games.

“Implementation of the new selection policy will ensure the wrestlers focus on earning quota through trials. Imagine players when wrestlers like Aman, Antim compete at the nationals, the level of competition will be so high. To be eligible for selection in any big tournament, wrestlers will have to win medal in nationals. They current form will matter and that will give budding wrestlers a chance to challenge big names. It will be a fair opportunity for all," a WFI official told The Bridge on Friday.

The policy also lays down strict eligibility criteria for camp participation.

"For any wrestler to be eligible for the camp, he/she must have won a medal in the national Championship of the concerned year. Past performances will not be considered and a wrestler must have won a medal in at either national championship, Federation Cup or any other WFI-recognized competition," it read.

Selection trials have been made compulsory across all weight categories for events such as the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Continental Championships and World Championships.

The WFI stressed that only wrestlers who consistently attend national camps will be eligible for selection, adding that athletes outside the camp or those relying solely on past achievements will not be considered.

"When all top wrestlers will be in the camp, it will ensure they are tested regularly. We can monitor them well," the official further said.

The policy also empowers the chief coach to recommend barring any wrestler from trials on grounds of indiscipline or poor attendance.

Additionally, the WFI has reserved the right to take disciplinary action against wrestlers found overweight during international competitions. The federation further stated that a list of reserve wrestlers will be maintained as part of the selection process.