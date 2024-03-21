Wrestling Federation of India to resume national camps

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will resume national camp on March 27, after almost 16 months with Sonepat and Gandhinagar in Gujarat to be the likely venues for men and women respectively.

The national camps since January 2023 when the country's three elite wrestlers accused then WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment a controversy that pegged back Indian wrestling.

The ad-hoc panel, which was entrusted with managing the day-to-day affairs due to the suspension of the WFI, had started the training camp for men (Rohtak) and women (Patiala) after conducting its own Nationals in Jaipur.



"The SAI centers in Sonepat will, as usual, be the venue for the men's camp it will be proposed that the women's camp be held in either Gandhinagar (Gujarat) or Patiala (Punjab). Bhopal (MP) is another option before SAI but most likely it will be held in Gandhinagar," said a WFI source.

Focus on Elections of Member Units

Focussed on setting its house in order, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will ensure that the Sports Code is followed in the upcoming state association elections in Gujarat, Telangana, and Uttarakhand and is set to resume National Camp from March 27.



Till recently, many state associations, like Rajasthan, had office bearers working even after crossing the specified age limit of 70.

"We are ensuring that the right candidates come to state federations. We are not allowing any violation of rules set by the government. Today, we have held elections in Chandigarh and soon Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Telangana will also hold polls under the Sports Code," a WFI source told PTI.



Athletes Commission Elections



After setting up a Prevention Of Sexual Harassment (POSH) committee to look into such allegations, the WFI has asked all state bodies to nominate two wrestlers for the Athletes Commission elections.

The elections will be held during the Federation Cup in Chhattisgarh on April 24-25.



There are 25 states and there will have an electoral college of 50. There are seven posts, and two must be women members of the Commission.