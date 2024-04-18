WFI obtains accreditation for personal coach of Vinesh Phogat

Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat will be able to have the services of her personal coach and physio at the upcoming Asia Olympic qualifier where she will eye an Olympic quota in the 50kg category.

Last week, Vinesh Phogat accused the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) of trying to stop her from competing in the Asia Olympic qualifiers by creating logistical hurdles for her support staff.

"We had put in a special request with the organisers to allow access to Vinesh's coach and physio in the competition as it will make the athlete comfortable and they give them accreditation," WFI President Sanjay Singh told PTI.

Multiple world championships medalist Vinesh will be competing in the 50kg category at the Asia Qualifiers in beginning from Friday.

"For the past month, I have been requesting the Government of India (SAI, TOPS) for the accreditation of my coach and physio. Without accreditation, my coach and physio can't accompany me to the competition arena," she had written in a social media post.



"But despite repeated requests, I am not getting any concrete answer from anywhere. No one is ready to help. Will the future of players always be played with like this? No stone is being left unturned to mentally harass us. How far is it justified to torture us like this before such an important competition?." WFI had, however, maintained that Phogat's request mail (for accreditation of her coach and physio) came on March 18 but by then it had already sent the entries of the players, coaches, and medical staff to the world governing body UWW.