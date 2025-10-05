WFI President Sanjay Singh announces new Wrestling league starting in January

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh on Saturday announced that a new professional wrestling league featuring six teams will kick off in January 2026.

The development was revealed during media interaction at the U23 World Championships selection trials held in the capital.

Details regarding franchises, player drafts, and venues are expected to be released later this year.

The announcement came on the sidelines of trials for India’s women’s team heading to the U23 World Championships. A ten-member squad was finalized following the selection process in Delhi.

India’s U23 Women’s Wrestling Team:

50kg: Hanny Kumari

53kg: Hansika

55kg: Nishu

57kg: Neha Sharma

59kg: Sarika

62kg: Savita

65kg: Pulkit

68kg: Shrishti

72kg: Diksha

76kg: Priya

The U23 World Championships will serve as an important stepping stone for the next generation of Indian wrestlers, many of whom have already shown promise at national and age-group levels. With the introduction of a professional league, WFI hopes to build a stronger pipeline of talent for future global events, including the Olympics.

More to follow...