Wrestling
WFI President Sanjay Singh announces new Wrestling league starting in January
India will launch a six-team professional wrestling league in January 2026, WFI chief Sanjay Singh confirmed in Delhi.
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh on Saturday announced that a new professional wrestling league featuring six teams will kick off in January 2026.
The development was revealed during media interaction at the U23 World Championships selection trials held in the capital.
Details regarding franchises, player drafts, and venues are expected to be released later this year.
The announcement came on the sidelines of trials for India’s women’s team heading to the U23 World Championships. A ten-member squad was finalized following the selection process in Delhi.
India’s U23 Women’s Wrestling Team:
50kg: Hanny Kumari
53kg: Hansika
55kg: Nishu
57kg: Neha Sharma
59kg: Sarika
62kg: Savita
65kg: Pulkit
68kg: Shrishti
72kg: Diksha
76kg: Priya
The U23 World Championships will serve as an important stepping stone for the next generation of Indian wrestlers, many of whom have already shown promise at national and age-group levels. With the introduction of a professional league, WFI hopes to build a stronger pipeline of talent for future global events, including the Olympics.
More to follow...