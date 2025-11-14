WFI lifts suspension on Aman Sehrawat and Neha Sangwan after review of weight violations

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has lifted the suspensions of Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat and junior wrestler Neha Sangwan, who were earlier penalised for being overweight during major international competitions.

Aman had faced suspension after failing to make weight at the Zagreb Championships in Croatia in September, while Neha was pulled up for a similar violation at the Junior World Championships in Samokov, Bulgaria, in August.

Both wrestlers were issued show-cause notices, Aman on September 2 and Neha earlier the same month, and submitted their responses by September 28 and September 18, respectively.

WFI takes lenient view

In their written replies, both wrestlers described the incidents as unintentional lapses and assured the federation that such issues would not recur. Coaches appointed for the Zagreb event were also issued notices as part of the review.

The WFI Disciplinary Committee, which met on November 13, evaluated the submissions and noted that both athletes have strong records at the international level. Considering their past performances and the nature of the violations, the committee recommended a lenient approach.

WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh accepted the committee’s recommendation and formally revoked the suspensions, allowing both wrestlers to participate in future domestic and international competitions, including the upcoming edition of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL).

However, the federation issued a clear warning that any repeat offence related to weight management or discipline would result in stricter action.

With the suspensions lifted, Aman and Neha can now resume full competitive preparations as India builds toward the next cycle of international wrestling events.