Wrestling Federation of India gears up for National camp after 15 months

Indian wrestlers might have the senior national wrestling camp after almost 15 months as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) plans to set up one after the upcoming trials for Olympic qualifiers.

The WFI-organised National camps have been on hold since January 2023 when the country's three elite wrestlers accused former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, a controversy that pegged back Indian wrestling.



The ad-hoc panel, which was entrusted with managing the day-to-day affairs due to the suspension of the WFI, had started the training camp for men (Rohtak) and women (Patiala) after conducting its own Nationals in Jaipur.

The WFI, after United World Wrestling (UWW) lifted its suspension, announced the trials to select the national teams for the Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek (April 11-16) and the Continental Olympic Qualifier in the Kyrgyzstan capital (April 19-21).

"After we conduct these trials, the top four in each category will be invited to be part of the National camp. We have not yet finalised the venues for the camps," WFI president Sanjay Singh told PTI.

It has been learned that the SAI centers in Sonepat will, as usual, be the venue for the men's camp and the IG Stadium here could host the women's camp.



"The Lucknow SAI centre is out of the question and we have to choose between Patiala and Delhi. As of today, the restriction on movement in and around Punjab will make it a bit inconvenient for everyone to reach Patiala. So, probably, we can request the government to provide the IG Stadium for the women's camp," said a WFI source.

The Wrestling Federation of India saw its suspension lifted by United World Wrestling earlier this month, making the Sanjay Singh-led body the legitimate body to represent India at the UWW-sanctioned events.

WFI has invited wrestlers from both Nationals, conducted by ad-hoc panel and WFI, to be a part of the upcoming trials.

Those who did not compete in either Nationals but are good performers will also be allowed to compete.



"We will invite not just the winners of the trials but also the finalists and the semifinalists for the national camp. If the runner-up or number 3-4 are not interested, which happens sometimes, then that camp spot will be offered to the next best wrestler and so on," informed the source.