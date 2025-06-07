WFI cracks down on age fraud; 30 wrestlers temporarily suspended

In a decisive move to uphold fairness in the sport, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has provisionally suspended 30 wrestlers over the past month after uncovering widespread age fraud in junior-level competitions.

The decision came following a probe into more than 400 alleged cases of overage athletes attempting to compete in Under-18 and cadet categories.

🚨#News | 30 overage wrestlers suspended!!



The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has handed temporary suspensions to 30 wrestlers in the past month after investigating more than 400 such cases.



2 overage wrestlers had even won medals at the recent Khelo India Games in Bihar.… pic.twitter.com/fUSiOen8uJ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 7, 2025

Complaints from coaches and athletes

According to a senior WFI official, complaints had poured in from multiple coaches and athletes, particularly from Delhi's traditional training centers or ‘akharas’ alleging that wrestlers from Haryana were securing fake birth certificates to falsely establish Delhi origins and qualify for junior events.

The situation came to a head after two such athletes secured podium finishes at the Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar, further prompting the federation to act swiftly.

“We don’t want to destroy anyone’s wrestling career,” said the WFI official in a statement to PTI. “That’s why we have only barred these wrestlers from junior competitions. If they are above 18, they must compete at the senior level and represent their actual state.”

The federation revealed that a significant number of the fake documents originated from Delhi’s Narela and Rohini zones, including localities like Sultanpuri, Mangolpuri, and Begampura.

Of the 436 cases investigated, nearly 300 were linked to the Narela region alone. Most certificates were allegedly obtained through bribery and misrepresentation, often facilitated by cyber café operators who manipulated data and created forged QR-code-enabled birth documents.

“The root cause is the greed of some coaches who want instant recognition through their students' success at junior levels. They’re pushing overage athletes into lower categories just for medals,” the official added.

The WFI has also issued a directive to disregard any recently issued birth certificates in future evaluations, aiming to curb such fraudulent activities.

Female wrestler disqualified, coach banned for life

In a separate but equally serious case, a female wrestler was disqualified from the Khelo India Games after it was discovered she had submitted a falsified certificate from the Delhi Cantonment Board. Upon verification, the board confirmed that no such certificate had been issued.

Meanwhile, a grave matter of misconduct has resulted in the lifetime suspension of Sanjay Lather, a wrestling coach from Haryana.

The WFI received a sexual harassment complaint against him, alleging that he entered the room of a female wrestler after the competition concluded.

“The complaint was thoroughly investigated by the Internal Complaints Committee. Based on their findings, Lather has been permanently barred from all wrestling-related activities,” confirmed the WFI official.

This decisive action by the WFI underscores the governing body’s commitment to clean sport, athlete safety, and age-appropriate competition standards, sending a strong message that malpractice, whether by athlete or coach, will not be tolerated.