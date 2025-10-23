Vishvajit More wins his second consecutive bronze medal at U23 World Wrestling C'ships

Vishvajit More clinched India's first and only Greco-Roman medal at the 2025 U23 World Wrestling Championships with his 55kg bronze medal in Serbia on Wednesday.

He came from behind to get the better of the reigning Asian U23 champion, Kazakhstan's Yerassyl Mamyrbekov, 5-4 in the bronze medal match.

Vishvajit More wins 🇮🇳's first and only Greco-Roman medal at the 2025 World U23 Wrestling Championships.



He defeated Kazakhstan's Yerassyl Mamyrbekov 5-4 in the bronze medal match of men's 55Kg to win his second consecutive World U23 medal. 🥉



This was Vishvaijit's second consecutive medal at the U23 Worlds after a bronze medal last year in Albania, where he was also the only Greco-Roman medalist for India.

Playing in his first international bout of the year, Vishavjit had a tough first round against the senior world medalist, Denis Mihai of Romania, but he gave a fiery start to win the bout 6-2.

He continued his momentum to defeat the American wrestler Kenneth Crosby on technical superiority. He, however, lost his semi-final bout to Russia's Alibek Amirov but confirmed a place in medal match.

He remained as India's only medalist in Greco-Roman, as Kunal lost his quarterfinal bout to Israel's Melkamu Fetene in the 60Kg category.

On Wednesday, India also began its campaign in women's wrestling with the first three weight categories, but failed to register a single win on the day.

Hanny Kumari (50 Kg), Diksha Malik (72 Kg) bowed out with their defeats in the round of 16 against Belarusian and Chinese opponents, respectively.

Meanwhile, Priya Malik (76Kg), despite losing her round of 16 bout to the USA's Kylie Welker, will receive a second chance via repechage as Kylie reached the final.