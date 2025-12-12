Vinesh Phogat to return for 2028 LA Olympics; reverses retirement decision

Two-time Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has decided to come out of retirement, with her sights set on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

World Championship bronze medalist Vinesh had earlier announced retirement from wrestling after the heartbreak of being disqualified from the Paris 2024 Olympic 50kg final for being just 100 grams overweight.

But on Friday, the 31-year-old lit up the Indian sporting world once again but this time with hope.









In a heartfelt message shared on her social media, Vinesh wrote, “People kept asking if Paris was the end. For a long time, I didn't have the answer.

“I needed to step away from the mat, from the pressure, from the expectations, even from my own ambitions. For the first time in years, I allowed myself to breathe.

“I took time to understand the weight of my journey the highs, the heartbreaks, the sacrifices, the versions of me the world never saw. And somewhere in that reflection, I found the truth, I still love this sport. I still want to compete,” she added.

“In that silence, I found something I'd forgotten 'the fire never left'. It was only buried under exhaustion and noise. The discipline, the routine, the fight... it's in my system. No matter how far I walked away, a part of me stayed on the mat. So here I am, stepping back toward LA28 with a heart that's unafraid and a spirit that refuses to bow.

"And this time, I'm not walking alone my son is joining my team, my biggest motivation, my little cheerleader on this road to the LA Olympics," she concluded.

Vinesh was on the cusp of history at the Paris Olympics when she was disqualified for being 100gm overweight on the day of the final.

The incident tore Vinesh's confidence and she eventually decided step away from the mat.





माँ कुश्ती मेरे से जीत गई मैं हार गई माफ़ करना आपका सपना मेरी हिम्मत सब टूट चुके इससे ज़्यादा ताक़त नहीं रही अब।



अलविदा कुश्ती 2001-2024 🙏



आप सबकी हमेशा ऋणी रहूँगी माफी 🙏🙏 — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 7, 2024

"Mom, wrestling won and I lost. Forgive me for shattering your dreams. I don't have it in me to continue," Vinesh had written back then.

"Good bye wrestling 2001-2024," she had added.

Vinesh had since entered active politics, joining the Indian National Congress. She had won the Julana seat in the Haryana elections back in October 2024 and is now an active Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

With two world championships bronze medal and eight Asian C'ships medal including a gold, Vinesh is one of the most decorated Indian women wrestlers. She had also bagged a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games for India.







